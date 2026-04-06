Kohl Drake Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

Published on April 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Kohl Drake has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week after a near-perfect outing last Thursday at Albuquerque.

The left-hander dominated the Isotope lineup firing five shutout innings without allowing a hit while striking out five and walking a pair. He became just the second visiting pitcher since at least 2005 to throw at least five no-hit innings in a start at Isotopes Park.

Further, he is just the seventh Aces pitcher in team history to have a final line of at least five innings pitched and no hits allowed in a start. The last pitcher to accomplish the feat was teammate Bryce Jarvis on a May 30 start last season which also earned him PCL honors.

On the young season, the twelfth-ranked D-backs prospect owns a 3.00 ERA and 0.67 WHIP in nine innings across two starts. He's also totaled 11 strikeouts compared to just three walks.

The BLC-Nine returns home this week as they host the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, for a six-game series beginning tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. PT. Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.