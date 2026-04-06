Aces Set for First Six-Game Homestand at Greater Nevada Field in 2026
Published on April 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will welcome the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, into the Biggest Little City for their first six-game series at Greater Nevada Field of the 2026 season.
Game Times
Tuesday, April 7 at 6:05 p.m. PT (Taco Tuesday)
Wednesday, April 8 at 6:05 p.m. PT (Wild Wednesday)
Thursday, April 9 at 6:05 p.m. PT (Throwback Thursday)
Friday, April 10 at 6:05 p.m. PT (Golf Night)
Saturday, April 11 at 4:05 p.m. PT (Moana Night)
Sunday, April 12 at 1:05 p.m. PT (Family Sunday & Dog Day)
Special Events
Golf Night
Friday, April 10 th vs. Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels
Fore! Celebrate the start of golf season in Northern Nevada and come out for Golf Night on the first Friday night game of the season!
Purchase the special Golf Night ticket to receive a Reno Aces golf towel.
Moana Night Saturday, April 11 th vs. Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels
Can't wait for the live action Moana movie? Get your fix a few months early and join us for Moana Night, the first Super Saturday of 2026!
Exclusive co-branded merchandise will be available for purchase in the Team Store!
Dog Day, presented by Tito's, NBC News 4, Fox 11, Nevada Sports Net, and Cumulus
Sunday, April 12 th
Featuring Lambo the Bat Dog
For more information or paperwork requirements, click HERE.
April Daily Deals
Taco Tuesdays, presented by Alice 96.5 (4/7) - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $5.00
Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM (4/8) - $10.29 Infield Reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com
Throwback Thursday, presented by Coors Light, KTVN, and K-Bull 98.1 FM (4/9) - The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game. Coors Lights will be just $2 at all Thursday home games.
Pregame Happy Hour - Fans can show up 2 hours before first pitch every Friday and Saturday, and enjoy special Happy Hour deals before heading into the stadium.
Family Sundays, presented by Community Health Alliance and SUNNY 106.9 FM (4/12) - featuring $1.50 hot dogs.
Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 6, 2026
- Aces Set for First Six-Game Homestand at Greater Nevada Field in 2026 - Reno Aces
- Kohl Drake Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week - Reno Aces
- Sugar Land Returns to Constellation Field for Six-Game Series with Tacoma - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Bluey Night and First Responders Night Highlight First Six-Game Home Series of OKC Comets' 2026 Season - Oklahoma City Comets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Aces Set for First Six-Game Homestand at Greater Nevada Field in 2026
- Kohl Drake Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week
- Late Homers Life Aces to 3-2 Victory, Series Win
- Reno Rallies Late But Comeback Falls Just Shy
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