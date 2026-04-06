Aces Set for First Six-Game Homestand at Greater Nevada Field in 2026

Published on April 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will welcome the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, into the Biggest Little City for their first six-game series at Greater Nevada Field of the 2026 season.

Game Times

Tuesday, April 7 at 6:05 p.m. PT (Taco Tuesday)

Wednesday, April 8 at 6:05 p.m. PT (Wild Wednesday)

Thursday, April 9 at 6:05 p.m. PT (Throwback Thursday)

Friday, April 10 at 6:05 p.m. PT (Golf Night)

Saturday, April 11 at 4:05 p.m. PT (Moana Night)

Sunday, April 12 at 1:05 p.m. PT (Family Sunday & Dog Day)

Special Events

Golf Night

Friday, April 10 th vs. Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels

Fore! Celebrate the start of golf season in Northern Nevada and come out for Golf Night on the first Friday night game of the season!

Purchase the special Golf Night ticket to receive a Reno Aces golf towel.

Moana Night Saturday, April 11 th vs. Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels

Can't wait for the live action Moana movie? Get your fix a few months early and join us for Moana Night, the first Super Saturday of 2026!

Exclusive co-branded merchandise will be available for purchase in the Team Store!

Dog Day, presented by Tito's, NBC News 4, Fox 11, Nevada Sports Net, and Cumulus

Sunday, April 12 th

Featuring Lambo the Bat Dog

For more information or paperwork requirements, click HERE.

April Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by Alice 96.5 (4/7) - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $5.00

Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM (4/8) - $10.29 Infield Reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com

Throwback Thursday, presented by Coors Light, KTVN, and K-Bull 98.1 FM (4/9) - The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game. Coors Lights will be just $2 at all Thursday home games.

Pregame Happy Hour - Fans can show up 2 hours before first pitch every Friday and Saturday, and enjoy special Happy Hour deals before heading into the stadium.

Family Sundays, presented by Community Health Alliance and SUNNY 106.9 FM (4/12) - featuring $1.50 hot dogs.

Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 6, 2026

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