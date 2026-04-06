Sugar Land Returns to Constellation Field for Six-Game Series with Tacoma

Published on April 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - After an Interleague series in Jacksonville, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys return to Constellation Field for a six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, from Tuesday, April 7 through Sunday, April 12.

Tuesday, April 7 vs. Tacoma @ 7:05 pm

The homestand begins with the first Silver Stars Tuesday presented by Naskila Casino. Silver Stars is open to all fans ages 55 and older and includes tickets to all 12 Tuesday home games, a ticket exchange program, a free drink for every Tuesday home game, a Silver Stars t-shirt and access to play Baseball Bingo each Tuesday night. Silver Stars packages can be purchased online here.

It's also $5 Frozens presented by Cayman Jack with $5 frozen margaritas available at select concession stands around Constellation Field.

Needville High School Choir will perform the national anthem.

Wednesday, April 8 vs. Tacoma @ 7:05 pm

Wednesday brings the first Dollar Dog Night presented by Texas Chili with $1 hot dogs all night. It's also Waggin' Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed where dogs are welcome at the ballpark. Dogs do not require a ticket, but their owners will need to sign a waiver upon entry. Fans and their four-legged friends can participate in a pregame dog parade at approximately 6:30 pm. All participants can lineup up in the Karbach Cantina located in left field

As part of Waggin' Wednesday, both Pearland Animal Services and Sugar Land Animal Services will be set up on the concourse with dogs that are available for adoption.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, the Space Cowboys will once again host Goodwill Wednesday, where fans can bring any gently used items to donate at Constellation Field on Wednesday to receive a free lower-bowl ticket to that night's game.

Westlake Lutheran Academy Dance team is set to perform pregame, and Westlake Lutheran Academy will perform the national anthem.

Thursday, April 9 vs. Tacoma @ 7:05 pm

Enjoy the first Thirsty Thursday of 2026 presented by Eureka Heights as the Space Cowboys continue their matchup with Tacoma. Thirsty Thursday features discounts on select beers and sodas.

New for 2026, the Space Cowboys are offering their Military Value Plan (MVP) which is available exclusively for active duty and retired military personnel and their families. The MVP includes tickets to every Thursday home games, flexible ticket options and a limited-edition Space Cowboys t-shirt for just $65 per plan.

Friday, April 10 vs. Tacoma @ 7:05 pm

As part of Video Game Night, the Space Cowboys are giving away five different Space Cowboys Video Game Hats presented by Pepsi when the gates open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch. The first 2,000 fans will receive a voucher as they enter which can be redeemed in the H-E-B Picnic Plaza for the hat of their choice while supplies last.

Check out the Constellation Field concourse for classic arcade games like Donkey Kong, PacMan, Centipede and Galaga, and The Game Truck will be set up beyond the center field gate.

Arrive early for a pregame performance by Robin's Dance Studio, and Sugar Mill Elementary will perform the national anthem.

Stick around after the game for another Fireworks Friday presented by Visit Sugar Land with a Texas-sized postgame fireworks show set to soundtrack of some of the most popular video game music.

Friday night is the return of the Space Cowboys Rivalry Dog, starting with the PB&J Dog, which is available at the Gameday Grill Cart, located on the first-base pad behind Sections 1 and 2, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, while supplies last.

Saturday, April 11 vs. Tacoma @ 6:05 pm

It's another fantastic giveaway as the first 2,000 fans will receive a Brice Matthews Space Cowboys Home Replica Jersey presented by Houston Methodist. Gates open at 4:30 pm for a 6:05 pm first pitch against Tacoma.

Come dressed in your best suit or flapper outfit as the Space Cowboys host Roaring 20s Night. There will be a jazz band trio performing at the front gates and Flapper characters available for photos throughout the evening. Special for the Roaring 20s night, the Space Cowboys will be serving 'The Bees Knees' Cocktail, featuring gin, honey, lemon juice and a lemon garnish, available at the first base Galactic Grill, Buttered & Boozed and the Cuervo Bar. Plus, there will be surprise Roaring 20s themed food and beverage specials throughout the game.

Extreme Performing Arts Center will have a pregame performance on the field while James Williams Elementary will sing the national anthem. Plus, Muffin the Bat Dog will be back at Constellation Field.

Sunday, April 12 vs. Tacoma @ 2:05 pm

The homestand concludes on Sunday afternoon as the Space Cowboys host Home Runs for Autism in partnership with Hope For Three. The Space Cowboys will wear special 'Peanuts' jerseys on Sunday that will be auctioned off during the game, with proceeds benefiting Hope For Three.

For the second straight day, Muffin the Bat Dog will be at Constellation Field, fetching players bats on the field during part of the game before coming up to the concourse to meet fans.

Sunday is another Orion's Kids Day, where all kids can enjoy pregame catch on the field and pregame player autographs from 1:00 pm to 1:20 pm. After the game, it's Kids Run the Bases presented by Caldwell and Steinbring Dentistry.

Family Four Packs are available for Sunday which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44 in the Hot Corner or Grassland. Additional tickets can be added to Family Four Packs, and ticket upgrades are available in Field Box I, Field Box II and Baseline Reserved sections. Fans can use the code 'FAMILYFOUR' at checkout to redeem.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 6, 2026

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