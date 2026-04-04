Six Pitchers Combine to One-Hit Jumbo Shrimp in 5-0 Win

Published on April 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - On a night where their pitching staff carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (6-1) registered their first shutout of the season, blanking the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (1-6) in a 5-0 victory on Friday night at VyStar Ballpark. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

Sugar Land got things started in the top of the first as Jack Winkler singled, setting the table for Cavan Biggio, who launched his first home run of the season to give the Space Cowboys an early 2-0 lead. After a fielder's choice left César Salazar on base, Riley Unroe drew a walk and Jax Biggers delivered a line-drive single to center field, driving home the third run of the inning.

The offense struck again in the fifth. Taylor Trammell was hit by a pitch, stole second and advanced to third on a fly out from Winkler. Biggio then singled to right field, plating Trammell for his third RBI of the night.

On the mound, RHP Spencer Arrighetti put together a dominant outing, tossing 4.1 scoreless innings while striking out nine and facing three over the minimum. RHP Jose Fleury entered in the fifth and got the final two outs, but ran into trouble in the sixth when an error, a hit batter and a walk loaded up the bases. However, Fleury struck out Kemp Alderman, and LHP Tom Cosgrove (W, 1-0) was called upon to face a pair of lefties and struck out both looking, keeping the Jumbo Shrimp off the board through six.

RHP Anthony Maldonado and RHP Alimber Santa each came in to throw a 1-2-3 frame, preserving the no-hitter into the ninth inning. Sugar Land's offense added an exclamation point in the ninth when Kellen Strahm drew a walk and Parker Chavers singled to move him into scoring position. Winkler then delivered his second RBI single of the game, driving home the fifth run.

RHP Hudson Leach was tasked with the ninth and saw Alderman collect an infield single just inside of third for the first and only hit of the game. Leach struck out two and induced a groundout back to the mound to end the game and clinch the shutout for Sugar Land.

NOTABLE:

- Spencer Arrighetti allowed no hits, no runs, and struck out nine in 4.1 innings of scoreless ball. Arrighetti's nine strikeouts were the most strikeouts he's had in a game since he struck out 11 batters on August 28, 2024 against Philadelphia with the Houston Astros.

- Tonight was the Space Cowboys fifth one-hitter in franchise history and their first since April 13, 2025 vs. Albuquerque. The other one-hitters came on April 5, 2024 at Constellation Field against Las Vegas, September 28, 2022 at Round Rock and May 30, 2021 vs. Albuquerque at Constellation Field.

- Playing against his former team, INF Jack Winkler collected another multi-hit effort on Friday going 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. He has hit safety in all five games he has played, going 10-for-21 (.476) with five doubles, six RBI and two stolen bases.

- The Space Cowboys are on a six-game win streak, the longest in the Pacific Coast League.

- Friday was Sugar Land's first shutout of the season. The Space Cowboys are coming off a 2025 in which they set a franchise record with nine shutouts.

- The Space Cowboys are still looking for their first no-hitter in franchise history.

Sugar Land continues their Interleague series with Jacksonville on Saturday. RHP Peter Lambert is set to toe the slab opposite Jacksonville RHP Bradley Blalock for a 5:35 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 3, 2026

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