Third Game Added for Cosmic Baseball at Constellation Field

Published on March 31, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Cosmic Baseball, the glow-in-the-dark baseball experience produced by the Tri-City Chili Peppers, has added a third date to their stop in Sugar Land, with a game now set for Thursday, September 24 at Constellation Field. This comes after the first two nights, September 25 and 26, have sold out.

Fans can sign up for the ticket lottery for the game at Constellation Field by going to chilipeppersbaseball.com/cosmic-lottery. Lottery winners will be notified by April 15 if they have been selected. Fans can guarantee seats by purchasing one of the specialty group areas at Constellation Field, which can be reserved online here.

The Chili Peppers will be back at the home of the Space Cowboys as part of the 2026 Cosmic Takeover Tour. The eye-popping Cosmic Experience is a first-of-its-kind baseball game played under stadium-grade black lights, with players using glow-in-the-dark bats, baseballs, jerseys and more to create a one-of-a-kind experience.

As seen on The Today Show, ABC News, Sports Illustrated, MLB Network, and many more, Cosmic Baseball is flipping America's favorite pastime on its head with an electrifying, glow-in-the-dark twist. Fans can watch two professional Cosmic teams: The Cosmic Chili Peppers and The Glow Mojis take the field under black lights in a jaw-dropping spectacle. The show is part baseball, part neon-fueled party, and 100% unforgettable. Neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs, and electrifying entertainment make Cosmic Baseball a must-see event. Fans can stay up to date with news regarding the Constellation Field tour stop by following @gochilipeppers on Instagram or by visiting chilipeppersbaseball.com. Media can contact Jen Bryan at jen@chilipeppersbaseball.com for all inquiries.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 31, 2026

Third Game Added for Cosmic Baseball at Constellation Field - Sugar Land Space Cowboys

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