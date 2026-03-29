Strahm's Walk-off Single Gives Sugar Land First Win of the Season

Published on March 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - A back-and-forth battle stayed deadlocked into extras before the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (1-1) walked it off in the tenth to secure their first win of the season over the Round Rock Express (1-1) on Saturday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

After two scoreless frames to open the day, Round Rock broke through in the top of the third as Justin Foscue turned on a pitch from Sugar Land LHP Colton Gordon and sent it out, giving Round Rock a 1-0 advantage.

Following four relatively quiet innings, the Space Cowboys answered in the fifth. Cavan Biggio worked a walk to spark the inning, and CJ Alexander followed by getting around on a pitch and driving over the right-center field wall, putting Sugar Land in front 2-1.

In the eighth inning, Richie Martin Jr. reached on catcher's interference and Cameron Cauley followed with a walk before Foscue lined a single to left, loading the bases for Round Rock. Willie MacIver then worked a walk, bringing home the tying run and evening the score at 2-2.

With neither side able to break the deadlock, the game remained tied through regulation. In the bottom of the tenth, Jack Winkler lined a single to right field, moving CJ Alexander, who began the inning on second, over to third. With runners on the corners, Kellen Strahm delivered the walk-off single on a ground ball to left, lifting Sugar Land to its first win of the season.

NOTABLE:

- Saturday night was the Space Cowboys first walk-off victory of the year after Sugar Land collected seven walk-off wins in 2025, including on Opening Night last year.

- 1B CJ Alexander connected for his first home run with the Space Cowboys, a 377-foot homer to right that left that bat at 105.3 mph

- Carlos Perez stole second as part of a double steal in the sixth inning. Pérez stole one base in 111 games with Triple-A Iowa in 2025 in just two attempts.

- Cavan Biggio worked two more walks on Saturday night, giving him five total in two games with Sugar Land.

- In his first game in the Astros' organization, 3B Jack Winkler went 2-for-4 with a double. Winkler batted .304 in Spring Training with the Astros.

- RHP JP France hurled 2.0 scoreless frames in his first work of the season, striking out two and surrendering only one hit on 30 pitches, 19 strikes.

Sugar Land concludes Opening Weekend presented by Constellation on Sunday afternoon. RHP Spencer Arrighetti is scheduled to start for the Space Cowboys while Round Rock is set to throw RHP Cal Quantrill for a 2:05 pm first pitch. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 28, 2026

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