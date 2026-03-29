Late Trio of Run-Scoring Innings Secures First Reno 2026 Victory

Published on March 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, NV - The bats stayed hot for the Reno Aces in game two of the season as eight different Aces logged a hit while pitching was sharp throughout, shutting down the Tacoma Rainiers by an 8-4 final.

After a scoreless first third of the contest, the Aces (1-1) broke through in the bottom of the fourth with a three-run frame to snatch the early edge. It took three batters to plate a pair of runs, as Luken Baker singled in front of an A.J. Vukovich double, setting up Jacob Amaya to drive them both home in his Arizona organization debut. After a pair of strikeouts, it was Jack Hurley, who was making his Triple-A debut, traded places and logged a double for his first Triple-A hit.

Tacoma (1-1) pulled back within one thanks to a single tally in each the fifth and sixth innings. It took four hits in to plate their first tally in the fifth, doing so on a Rhylan Thomas single that scored Spencer Packard, who kicked off the frame with a knock of his own. Meanwhile, a Connor Joe double to right center came around to score on an RBI groundout by Patrick Wisdom.

Reno wasted no time in rebuilding their advantage, as Vukovich became the first Ace to homer in 2026 when he launched a 3-1 pitch from Rainiers starter Casey Lawrence (0-1) over the wall in right field. Amaya followed with a walk and had to wait for his turn to trot around the bases but eventually scored on a Jack Hurley two-out double into right-center field.

Joe matched the Aces with a solo home run of his own in the top half of the seventh with two outs, sneaking one over the wall in left field on a 2-2 offering from Brandyn Garcia (H, 1).

The Aces were eager to match yet again, pushing home one in the seventh thanks to three walks and a hit batsman, with the RBI credited to Kristian Robinson. An inning later in the eighth and Reno pushed home two more, the first of which scored on a triple from Arizona's top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt, his first Triple-A hit. One batter later and Waldschmidt touched the plate on a sacrifice fly from Tommy Troy.

Though Troy did not earn his RBI on a hit, he still finished the contest with a pair of hits in three trips. Troy, along with Vukovich who finished a triple away from the cycle, became the 12th and 13th Aces in franchise history to record two or more hits in each of Reno's first two games of the season (last: Andres Chaparro, March 29 and March 31, 2024).

Somewhat under the radar due to the offense was the starting effort from Dylan Ray (1-0), who went five full frames and allowed just one run on six hits while striking out three and walking one. He was succeeded by Bryce Jarvis (H, 1), who also allowed a run in his one inning of work on a pair of hits and walks. Garcia was the only Aces reliever in the contest to work multiple innings, also yielding one run on two hits with a pair of punchouts. Though he did not earn a save, Yilber Díaz worked the final three outs and struck out two while allowing a run on one hit.

Also collecting two hits on the night was Hurley, ending his level debut with a pair of doubles and RBI. Amaya drove in a pair of his own thanks to his double, and Luken Baker has a knock in both games after going 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Now even at a game apiece, the rubber match for this series is set for Sunday at Greater Nevada Field beginning at 1:05 p.m. PT.

-ACES-







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 28, 2026

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