Donor Mom Tina Megason to Represent Donor Network West at Reno Aces' Home Run for Life Game Friday, March 27

Published on March 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Carson City resident Tina Megason will represent Donor Network West as the Reno Aces' Home Run for Life game participant Friday, March 27, honoring the life and inspiring legacy of her daughter, Cristy Lea "Cookie" Cook-a grateful organ transplant recipient, longtime organ donation advocate and organ donor whose final gifts saved and healed many lives.

Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 6, Cristy spent much of her life navigating serious health issues before receiving a life-saving kidney and pancreas transplant in May 2008 at the age of 27. These gifts allowed her to thrive, going on to work in cosmetology, foster rescued animals, and provide compassionate care for people with dementia. Following her transplant, she gave back to the northern Nevada community helping to educate others about organ, eye and tissue donation, often helping people join the organ donor registry at events.

Cristy was preparing to be re-listed on the national transplant wait list when she died in July 2024. Her family honored her decision to be an organ donor, giving back to others the gift of life that she had received years earlier. Through donation, she saved three lives, restored sight to two others and helped heal many through tissue donation.

"She believed deeply in helping others and lived with gratitude every day," said Tina. "I bet Cristy registered about 2,000 people to be donors."

Tina will join her daughter, Monika Boutin, on the field as she runs the bases during the second inning of the Reno Aces' Home Run for Life Opening-Day Game. Presented by Donor Network West--northern Nevada's only federally designated nonprofit organ procurement organization--the game will take place at 2:05 p.m., Friday, March 27, 2026 at Greater Nevada Field as the Reno Aces take on the Tacoma Rainiers.

"Cristy's generous legacy lives on through the people she helped register as organ donors and through the lives she changed with her gifts as an organ donor," said Janice Whaley, PhD., president and CEO of Donor Network West. "Donor Network West is proud to partner with the Reno Aces to celebrate her life and her giving spirit, which serve as a powerful reminder that one person's decision can bring healing, hope and life to so many others."

"Marking five years of partnership with Donor Network West, the 2026 Home Run for Life game series will be especially meaningful," said Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein. "The Reno Aces are proud supporters of Donor Network West's mission and we look forward to continuing to raise awareness about the critical importance of organ, eye and tissue donation."

Six times per season, the Home Run for Life game series honors a northern Nevada community member who has either received a life-saving transplant, lost a loved one who gave the gift of life through organ donation or helped provide support and healing to those impacted by organ, eye and tissue donation. This is the first Home Run for Life game of the 2026 season.

Community members are encouraged to consider the impact of organ, eye and tissue donation and take action by joining the registry as organ donors. For more information on how to register as a donor, visit DonorNetworkWest.org.







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