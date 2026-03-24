Isotopes Unveil New Concessions Lineup for Upcoming 2026 Season

Published on March 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes today unveiled new concessions items that will be featured during the upcoming season at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Here is the starting lineup for new major players on the 2026 concessions menu:

New Entrée Options:

The Farm Team (Available at Pecos River near section 114)

A triple-threat lineup, stacked into one unforgettable sandwich! This turducken-inspired creation layers a crispy fried chicken cutlet with tender roasted turkey and rich, smoky duck bacon for a true triple-threat of flavor. It's elevated with a creamy brie spread, a touch of tangy raspberry jam, and a crisp lettuce leaf-all served on a soft onion roll. Sweet, savory, and totally unexpected, this all-star sandwich brings every player to the plate.

The Hogfather Waffle (Available at Batters Up near section 106)

Where sweet, savory, and a little spicy collide in the ultimate ballpark indulgence! Crispy waffles and golden French fries set the stage for our signature Pig Candy-deep-fried smoked burnt pork ends tossed in rich brown sugar, maple syrup, and a kick of crushed red pepper. Finished with a swirl of chocolate whipped cream and a mini waffle on top, this over-the-top creation is a bold, unforgettable flavor ride from first bite to last.

Burger Bowl (Available at Batters Up near section 106)

A fresh take on a classic-no bun, all flavor! Crisp California salad mix is tossed with chopped red onions, ripe tomatoes, and a blend of Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, then topped with a perfectly seasoned grilled hamburger patty. Finished with a drizzle of zesty, spicy avocado dressing, this bowl delivers all the bold, satisfying flavors of your favorite burger in a lighter, fork-ready form.

Hot Diggity Dog Popcorn (Available at the Popcorn Cart near Section 103)

Step up to the plate for a ballpark combo you didn't know you needed! This crave-worthy creation starts with fluffy, freshly popped popcorn and brings the heat with crispy, golden-fried hot dog slices that have been tossed in a sweet-and-spicy seasoning that hits all the right notes-smoky, savory, a little kick, and just a hint of sweetness-every handful is a home run of flavor. It's the classic ballpark dog reimagined into a bold, snackable treat you'll keep reaching for inning after inning.

Fiesta Nachos (Available at Batters Up near section 106)

A flavor packed celebration in every bite! Crispy tortilla chips are stacked high with three savory beef taquitos and three zesty chicken taquitos, then drenched in gooey Hatch green chile nacho cheese for that bold New Mexico kick. Finished with creamy guacamole and a splash of tangy salsa, every bite is a lineup of all-star flavors working together for one unforgettable, fiesta-worthy feast.

New Dessert Option (Available at the Sweet Spot near section 119 and Santa Fe Trail near section 112):

Strawberry Shortcake

A classic taste of summer. This delicious dessert starts with rich, buttery poundcake piled high with juicy fresh strawberries coated in a sweet strawberry glaze. Then we take it over the top-finished with a swirl of creamy soft serve and a cloud of whipped cream. Every bite is the perfect balance of cool, sweet, and refreshing-like a home run dessert that never goes out of season.

Home Opener: All of these savory and sweet additions to our menu will be available for the Home Opener - Tuesday, March 31 - when the Isotopes play host to the Reno Aces at 6:35 pm. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive an Isotopes scarf, courtesy of Gonstead Physical Medicine. Tickets are available at the Isotopes Park Box Office or via abqisotopes.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 24, 2026

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