Aviators® Season & Home Opening Homestand - 9 Games vs. Salt Lake & Oklahoma City from March 27 - April 5 at Las Vegas Ballpark®

Published on March 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics and 2025 PCL Champions, will host the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-Affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in the 2026 season and home opener on Friday, March 27 at 7:05 p.m. The first homestand at Las Vegas Ballpark® will consist of nine games against the Bees from Friday-Sunday, March 27-29 (Saturday at 7:05 p.m.; Sunday at 12:05 p.m.) and a six-game series against the Oklahoma City Comets, Triple-A affiliate of the back-to-back World Series Champions Los Angeles Dodgers, from Tuesday-Sunday, March 31 - April 5. The series opener on Tuesday, March 31 will begin at 6:05 p.m.; Wednesday, April 1, School Day Game at 11:05 a.m.; Thursday-Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and series finale on Sunday at 12:05 p.m.

The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) is available over the air (free with an antenna), on COX cable channel 77, and on streaming services including YouTube TV and Fubo (where available). The first homestand will feature two games: Tuesday, March 31 and Sunday, April 5. A total of 30 home games will be broadcast by SSSEN during the 2026 season.

The Aviators begin their 43rd season in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

The 2026 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday for a total of 150 games (75-home; 75-away).

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE: The Pacific Coast League (122 years, 1903-2020, 2022 -) will consist of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Comets, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

FIRST HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

+Friday, March 27: Season & Home Opener: Postgame Fireworks!

+Opening Night will feature a fly-over by two F-35s from the United States Air Force (Nellis Air Force Base) - subject to change

Saturday, March 28: *PCL Championship Replica Ring Giveaway

Tuesday, March 31: Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™), Las Vegas Reyes de Plata "Silver Kings"

Wednesday, April 1: School Day Game at 11:05 a.m.

Thursday, April 2: $2.00 Beer Night

Friday, April 3: *Las Vegas Aces (WNBA) Baseball Jersey Night

Saturday, April 4: *Aviators '25 PCL Champs Cap Giveaway

first 2,000 fans through the gates*

2026 AVIATORS PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE/THEME NIGHTS:

For the complete list of Aviators Promotions/Theme Nights, please click on SCHEDULE on the Aviators website, then the dropdown menu under 2026 Promotional Schedule.

Aviators Manager Fran Riordan (2019 & 2023 & 2025 PCL Manager of the Year) -

Career Summary: He has recorded 25 seasons overall in professional baseball and has been a member of the Athletics organization for the past 11 seasons (2015-25). He has compiled an overall managerial record over 24 seasons of 1,392-1,338 (.510). He ranks eighth among active leaders in minor league managerial wins (entering the 2026 season). He was named the PCL Manager of the Year in 2019, 2023 & 2025.

2025 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 75 dates, Las Vegas total was 491,889 (2nd in PCL) for an average of 6,559 with 11 sellouts. The season-high crowd was 11,148 vs. Sacramento on April 5. The all-time attendance total now stands at 15,078,273. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 42 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-25).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over six seasons (2019, 2021-25) is 3,077,262 which includes 104 sellouts.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

2026 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

BOX OFFICE HOURS

Game Days:

Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:05 p.m. games (March 29, April 5, April 26, May 10, May 24, June 7, June 21, July 12) from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sunday 6:05 p.m. games (July 26, August 9, August 16, August 30, September 13) from 3 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Non-Game Days:

Monday - Sunday: Closed

2026 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through ticketmaster.com. The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available through GovX.com or at the box office.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $60.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $45.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $37.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $31.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $24.00 + Fees

Party Corners, Sections 101 & 121: $27.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $27.00 + Fees

Berm/Social: $17.00 + Fees

Club Seats: Sections 209-214, Rows 2-6: $60.00 + Fees Pricing is subject to change

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™): Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™): The Aviators have transformed to the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings") for eight seasons (2017-19, 2021-25). The Reyes de Plata will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today. In 2026, Reyes de Plata will be featured in 12 Tuesday home games.

Following the homestand, the Aviators will embark on a season-long 12-game road trip beginning in Northern California. Las Vegas will face the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, April 7-12. Following an off day on Monday, April 13, the Aviators will then travel to Northern Nevada to face intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, April 14-19.

Aviators on Radio in 2026: Russ Langer will broadcast the 150 games on Raider Nation Radio 920 AM (selected games on Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM) on www.aviatorslv.com. Langer is in his 26th season broadcasting baseball to the Las Vegas Valley and 39th year overall in the business. Over his career, Langer has received numerous awards, including being named 1993 Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues. In 1995 and 2016, he broadcast the Triple-A All-Star game; in 1999, he was named the New Mexico Sportscaster of the Year; and in 2002, he was named Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by Minor League News.com. Langer also is a 12-time recipient (13 overall and seven consecutive years from 2007-13) of the Nevada Sportscaster of the Year award (2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2021, 2023), which is presented by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). Langer's inaugural season in Las Vegas was in 2000, the final year the franchise was known as the Stars. Prior to arriving in Las Vegas, Langer called Pacific Coast League games for the Albuquerque Dukes (1996-99) and Phoenix Firebirds (1992-95). His broadcasting career began with Single-A Springfield Cardinals in 1987 and 1989, sandwiched around a year in Vero Beach (1988). Moved up the ranks to Double-A, calling games for the Midland Angels in 1990 and '91 before advancing to Triple-A Phoenix. He realized his longtime goal of broadcasting Major League baseball when he worked a total of 30 Montreal Expos games during the 2003 and 2004 seasons, followed by nine games for the Baltimore Orioles in 2006. Has also broadcast selected spring training games for the Los Angeles Dodgers (2006-08), Toronto Blue Jays (2009-10) and Chicago White Sox (2012-20). On April 6, 2023, marked his 3,000th broadcast for the Triple-A Las Vegas Stars/51s/Aviators franchise. Served for 12 seasons (2012-23) as the radio play-by-play voice for the UNLV football team on the UNLV Sports Properties/Learfield Network. He was named the radio play-by-play broadcaster for the New Mexico State University men's basketball team for the 2025-26 season.

Matt Neverett will also serve as the play-by-play voice for home games and selected road games. In his seventh season with the Aviators as specialist, marketing & game entertainment, and his sixth season in the broadcast booth. He was named 2024 Nevada Sportscaster of the Year, which is presented by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). It marked the first time that he received this award. He returned to his birthplace of Las Vegas in 2020 after spending two years with the Bradenton Marauders, Single-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, as the play-by-play broadcaster and media relations director. After graduating from Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C. in 2017, he spent one season with the Birmingham Barons, Double-A Affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, as a media relations manager and pre/post-game host. Prior to 2024, he also broadcast selected UNLV Runnin' Rebel basketball games, UNLV baseball and UNLV football on SSSEN. On July 10, 2024, he was named the radio play-by-play broadcaster for UNLV football for the '24 season to present. On October 1, 2024, he was then named the radio play-by-play broadcaster for UNLV Runnin' Rebels basketball for the 2024-25 season to present on UNLV Sports Properties/Learfield Network. His father, Tim, is a former play-by-play voice of the Las Vegas 51s and current play-by-play voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2026 Las Vegas Aviators season ticket information and group hospitality packages are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 24, 2026

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