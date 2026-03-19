Aces Celebrate New Extension with the City, Support a Local Baseball Team, and More on 2026 Opening Day

Published on March 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Opening Day is always special in the Biggest Little City, and this year's season opener may be one of the most significant celebrations in the team's history.

The Aces will welcome Vice Mayor Miguel Martinez and fellow city council members to Greater Nevada Field. The council unanimously approved a new agreement between the Aces' ownership group and the City of Reno at the end of January-a deal that keeps the team in downtown Reno through 2049. Vice Mayor Martinez will throw out a ceremonial first pitch, and the city will designate March 27 as "Aces Day" in celebration of the agreement.

As part of the pregame festivities, the Reno Aces Foundation will recognize the Tahoe Titans, a local baseball team whose bus was intentionally struck during a fundraiser outside a Safeway in Truckee. The team will be presented with a check to help fund its trip to Cooperstown for a dream tournament. Players will also take part in the Aces' Baseball Buddies program, joining the BLC Nine on the field for the first game of the season.

Joining Vice Mayor Martinez in throwing a ceremonial first pitch is Brett Butler. Butler was the first-and longest-tenured-manager in Reno Aces history, leading the team from its inaugural 2009 season through 2013. He won 366 games over five seasons, including the 2012 Pacific Coast League championship, and is the only Aces manager to have his number retired by the organization. He will also sign autographs on the concourse when gates open.

Continuing the recognitions, the first "Home Run for Life" of the season will take place during the middle of the second inning. The Aces will once again partner with Donor Network West to honor a Northern Nevada community member who has either received a life-saving transplant, lost a loved one who gave the gift of life through organ donation, or supported those impacted by organ, eye, and tissue donation. Additional details about this honoree will be announced.

Finally, as is Opening Day tradition in Reno, there will be pregame and in-game fireworks presented by Pyro Guys Inc., as well as a flyover during the national anthem courtesy of NAS Fallon. Fans will also receive a free magnet schedule giveaway at all stadium gates.

Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call the ticket office at (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 19, 2026

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