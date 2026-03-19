Baseball Camps Return in June and July at Constellation Field

Published on March 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Registration is now open for 2026 Space Cowboys Baseball Camps presented by Raising Canes at Constellation Field over the upcoming summer.

The Space Cowboys will host four different camps open to children ages six to 12. Those wishing to sign up can register here, and camps will run the following dates:

June 10 - 12

July 8 - 10

July 22 - 24

July 29 - 31

Camps begin at 9 am each day and run until approximately 12 pm and include instructions on hitting, fielding, base running, pitching and more from local coaches and trainers. Campers will also receive a Baseball Camp T-Shirt and a free ticket to a Space Cowboys game good for the game after the conclusion of their camp.

For a second consecutive season, the Space Cowboys will open the season at Constellation Field when they take on the Round Rock Express on Friday, March 27. Full season, half season, 10-game plans, Axis+ plans and mini-plans are all available for the 2026 season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 19, 2026

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