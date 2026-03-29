Condon Homers Twice in 13-6 Loss to Comets

Published on March 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Oklahoma City, OK - Rockies No. 2 prospect Charlie Condon homered in each of his first two at-bats to help spur the Isotopes to a 6-1 lead in the third inning. However, the Comets then plated 12 unanswered runs, in large part due to standout offensive performances by Hyeseong Kim (5-for-5) and James Tibbs III (4-for-5) as Oklahoma City wound up with a 13-6 victory on Saturday night.

Topes Scope: - Condon delivered the second multi-homer game of his professional career (also: Aug. 21, 2025 at Somerset). He is the fourth Isotopes player to record a two-homer performance within the first two contests of a season (also: Justin Sellers - April 8, 2011 vs. Omaha; Alex Castellanos - April 5, 2013 vs. Iowa; Nolan Jones - March 31, 2023 at Round Rock). Sellers and Castellanos each went deep twice in the second game of a campaign, while Jones did it in the season opener three years ago.

- In his second Triple-A contest, Cole Carrigg was 1-for-5 (singled on first pitch of the game). He also recorded his second outfield assist in as many nights, throwing to second base to double off Noah Miller.

- Adael Amador was 2-for-5, producing his first multi-hit game after the season after compiling a total of 26 last year.

- Sterlin Thompson had two hits, including a double. He is slashing .336/.431/.593 with 25 doubles, seven triples, 16 homers and 58 RBI in his last 92 Triple-A games dating back to May 9, 2025.

- Chad Stevens and Nicky Lopez were both 2-for-4, each picking up their first two hits in an Isotopes uniform.

- Condon had the first multi-homer game for an Isotope since Keston Hiura on Sept. 17, 2025 vs. Reno. In total, Albuquerque had 16 multi-homer performances last season.

- With the defeat, Albuquerque has not started a season 2-0 since 2013.

- Kim became the first opposing player to collect five hits against Albuquerque since A.J. Vukovich on April 25, 2025 at Reno. Additionally, it is the third time an Oklahoma player has compiled a five-hit game while facing the Isotopes dating back to 2005 (MLB Database). Victor Diaz was 5-for-6 with three homers and eight RBI on Sept. 1, 2007 in Albuquerque (game suspended in 5th inning due to power failure, resumed the next day) and Hunter Feduccia had a 5-for-5 performance on April 18, 2023 at Isotopes Park.

- Tibbs is the 10th Oklahoma City batter to record three or more extra-base hits in a game against Albuquerque, dating back to 2005 (last: Michael Chavis on June 14, 2025, hit for cycle). It is the first time this has occurred in the Sooner State since Jimmy Paredes had three doubles on April 22, 2012.

- Ryan Fitzgerald drove in six runs for the Comets, the most by an opposing player since El Paso's Rodolfo Duran had seven on Sept. 13, 2025 - part of a night in which Duran hit for the cycle.

- The Isotopes suffered their largest blown lead in a defeat since Aug. 12, 2025, when they led the Comets 5-0 in the second inning before falling, 8-6.

- Kim scored four runs, the first opposing player to accomplish the feat since Brennan Milone on June 26, 2025 at Las Vegas.

- Albuquerque committed three errors for a second consecutive game, all by Stevens at shortstop. Their previous most combined miscues in the first two contests of a season was four, in 2009 and 2011. Additionally, it is the first time the Isotopes turned in at least three errors in two-straight games since July 5-6, 2025 vs. El Paso (eight total).

- Stevens is the sixth Albuquerque player to commit three errors in a contest since 2005 (also: Mike Kinkade - July 15, 2006 vs. Iowa; Ivan De Jesus Jr. - Aug. 5, 2011 vs. Tacoma; Josh Fuentes - April 20, 2019 vs. Tacoma; LJ Hatch - July 6, 2022 at Round Rock; Cristopher Navarro - July 27, 2024 vs. Round Rock). Kinkade, De Jesus, Fuentes and Navarro all played third base for those games, while Hatch and Stevens were at shortstop.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Comets meet for the series finale tomorrow at 1:05 pm MT. Left-handed pitcher Adam Laskey is set to start for Albuquerque in his Rockies organizational debut, while Oklahoma City has not announced a probable hurler.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 28, 2026

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