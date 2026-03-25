Orbit Wins Second-Straight USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Minor League Baseball Mascot

Published on March 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







USA TODAY announced this morning that Orbit, the Isotopes loveable mascot, has won the 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Minor League Baseball Mascot for the second-straight year, as voted on by fans in a nationwide contest.

Orbit was one of 20 Minor League Baseball mascots chosen by a panel of experts and USA TODAY 10Best editors to participate in the contest. Fans voted for their favorite mascot from February 16 through March 16.

"Thanks to all of the fans for spreading the love and getting folks from all across the country to vote for me," Isotopes mascot Orbit wrote in a statement. "I love being the face of the Isotopes franchise and it's an honor to represent the best fans in the country."

Orbit's Birthday celebration is scheduled for Friday, June 26 at 6:35 pm against Salt Lake. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive an Orbit Hat, courtesy of AARP.

Additionally, registration is open for Orbit's Kids Crew. Kids 12 and under are eligible to participate. Please click here for more information.

The Isotopes Home Opener is scheduled for this Tuesday, March 31 at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park at 6:35 pm against the Reno Aces. Click here for the complete 2026 schedule.

For other information about Season Ticket Memberships, the Weekend Plan, the Mariachis 6-Pack, Flex & Combo Plans, Suite Rentals or booking other hospitality areas, fans may visit abqisotopes.com or call (505) 924-2255.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 25, 2026

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