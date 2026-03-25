El Paso Chihuahuas Announce 2026 Initial Roster
Published on March 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas and San Diego Padres have announced the 2026 initial Triple-A roster. It includes 13 returning players and 14 players with MLB experience. The roster is subject to change prior to Friday's season-opening game in Sacramento.
Pitchers: Sean Boyle Miguel Cienfuegos Omar Cruz Evan Fitterer Logan Gillaspie Marco Gonzales Garrett Hawkins Alek Jacob Triston McKenzie Ethan Routzahn J.P. Sears Misael Tamarez Eli Villalobos Jackson Wolf Justin Yeager
Catchers: Rodolfo Duran Anthony Vilar Colton Vincent
Infielders: Marcos Castañon Clay Dungan Mason McCoy Jose Miranda Nate Mondou Pablo Reyes Nick Solak Samad Taylor
Outfielders: Jase Bowen Carlos Rodriguez Nick Schnell
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