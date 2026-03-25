Initial Roster for 2026 Space Cowboys Announced

Published on March 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The initial roster for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys has been set by the Houston Astros ahead of the start of the 2026 season for the Space Cowboys on Friday night at Constellation Field.

Sugar Land's roster features five of Houston's Top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline, including OF Zach Cole (#11), RHP Miguel Ullola (#13), RHP Alimber Santa (#18), RHP Jose Fleury (#24) and RHP Hudson Leach (#26). The roster breakdown can be found below:

Pitchers: RHP Jason Alexander, RHP Spencer Arrighetti, RHP Cody Bolton, RHP Sam Carlson, LHP Tom Cosgrove, RHP Jose Fleury, RHP JP France, LHP Colton Gordon, RHP Michael Knorr, RHP Hudson Leach, RHP Anthony Maldonado, RHP Jayden Murray, RHP Alimber Santa, RHP Miguel Ullola, RHP Logan VanWey and RHP Amos Willingham.

Catchers: Carlos Pérez and Collin Price.

Infielders: Jax Biggers, Cavan Biggio, Riley Unroe, Shay Whitcomb and Jack Winkler.

Outfielders: CJ Alexander, Zach Cole, Kellen Strahm and Taylor Trammell.

Returning players for the Space Cowboys include 2025 Team MVP Shay Whitcomb, Price, Cole and Trammell offensively as well as 2025 Team Pitcher of the Year Miguel Ullola, Alexander, Arrighetti, Bolton, Fleury, France, Gordon, Knorr, Leach, Murray, Santa and VanWey. All told, 17 of the Space Cowboys' initial 27 players have Major League experience entering the 2026 campaign.

For a second consecutive season, the Space Cowboys will open the season at Constellation Field when they take on the Round Rock Express this Friday, March 27 at 7:05 pm to kick off Opening Weekend presented by Constellation. Full season, half season, 10-game plans, Axis+ plans and mini-plans are all available for the 2026 season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 25, 2026

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