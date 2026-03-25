Perez Drives in Two However Eighth-Inning Rally Leads Astros over Space Cowboys

Published on March 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







HOUSTON, TX - In a shootout that featured four lead changes and a pair of ties, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys fell to their parent club, the Houston Astros, 6-5 on Tuesday night at Daikin Park in the final exhibition game of the spring.

The Space Cowboys started with a Shay Whitcomb one-out double and a Taylor Trammell single to put runners on the corners in the first. Carlos Perez singled with a ground ball to third, scoring Whitcomb to give Sugar Land a 1- 0 lead.

In the top of the third with runners on first and second, Perez collected his second single of the game, this time on a line drive to right field for his second RBI, widening Sugar Land's lead to 2-0.

On the mound for the Space Cowboys, RHP Miguel Ullola worked around base runners in the first, second and fourth to fire 4.0 scoreless innings. An inherited runner came in to score on a single by Carlos Correa and an error, tying the game at 2-2 after five innings.

Sugar Land retook the lead 4-2 in the top of the sixth inning. The first two hitters walked and then singles from Colin Price and Kellen Strahm each plated runs to put the Space Cowboys back in front. However, former Space Cowboy Brice Matthews singled in the home half of the inning and fellow former Sugar Land infielder Jermey Peña connected for two-run homer, knotting the game at 4-4.

In the top of the seventh, Freddy Batista worked a two-out walk before Yamal Encarnacion lined a single to right field, moving Batista to third. The Space Cowboys then executed a double steal, with Encarnacion swiping second and Batista stealing home, allowing Sugar Land to reclaim a 5-4 lead.

Matthews led off the bottom of the eighth with a single before John Garcia popped out for the first out of the inning. Tommy Sacco Jr. then worked a walk, moving Matthews into scoring position at second. A passed ball allowed both runners to advance, putting the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position. Yainer Díaz followed with a single to right field, bringing home both runners as the Astros took a 6-5 lead.

For a second consecutive season, the Space Cowboys will open the season at Constellation Field when they take on the Round Rock Express on Friday, March 27. Full season, half season, 10-game plans, Axis+ plans and mini-plans are all available for the 2026 season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 25, 2026

Perez Drives in Two However Eighth-Inning Rally Leads Astros over Space Cowboys - Sugar Land Space Cowboys

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