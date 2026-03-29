Fitzgerald's Career Night Powers OKC to 13-6 Comeback Win

Published on March 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Ryan Fitzgerald tallied a career-high six RBI, Hyeseong Kim went 5-for-5 and James Tibbs III finished with four hits and three RBI as the Oklahoma City Comets overcame a five-run deficit in a 13-6 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Isotopes (1-1) took an early 6-1 lead, fueled by three-run and two-run home runs by Charlie Condon. The Comets (1-1) first got on the scoreboard with a sacrifice fly by Jack Suwinski in the second inning. With OKC later trailing by five runs in the third inning, a RBI triple by Tibbs and a RBI single by Fitzgerald cut into the deficit as the Comets went on to score 12 straight runs. In the fourth inning, Michael Siani hit into a fielder's choice to bring in a run. Kim followed with a RBI double before the Comets knotted the score at 6-6 on a RBI double by Tibbs. Tibbs later put Oklahoma City in the lead via a RBI single in the sixth inning, 7-6. Fitzgerald tacked on a two-run double for a 9-6 Comets advantage in the sixth inning. After Oklahoma City added a run on a balk in the eighth inning, Fitzgerald belted the Comets' first home run of the season - a three-run shot out to right-center field - on the way to the Comets securing their first win of the 2026 season.

Of Note:

-Infielder Ryan Fitzgerald finished with a career-high six RBI, going 3-for-5 with the Comets' first home run of the season and a double. He drove in five of the Comets' final six runs of the game, becoming the first Comets player to record six RBI in a game since Alex Freeland July 24, 2025, in Reno.

-Infielder Hyeseong Kim went 5-for-5 at the plate with a double, RBI and scored four runs as he tallied five hits in a game for the first time in his U.S. career. He is the first Oklahoma City player with a five-hit game since Ryan Ward went 5-for-5 May 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. The last Oklahoma City player to record five hits at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark was James Outman Aug. 26, 2022, vs. El Paso.

- Outfielder James Tibbs III finished 4-for-5 at the plate with two doubles, a triple and three RBI. Tibbs matched his career-high in hits, previously reaching the mark three times in his career. He tallied three of OKC's first five extra-base hits of the season and recorded at least two extra-base hits in a game for the sixth time in his career, previously doing so three times at the High-A level and twice with Double-A Tulsa in 2025.

-Outfielder Jack Suwinski recorded two outfield assists on the defensive side of the ball, recording the first two of the season for Oklahoma City. Saturday marked the third time in Suwinski's career he tallied two outfield assists in a game, last doing so April 6, 2018, with High-A Fort Wayne (SD).

-The Comets bullpen tossed 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out eight batters. Oklahoma City's bullpen has yet to allow a run across its first 10.0 innings of the season.

-Oklahoma City finished with 16 hits - their most in a game since also recording 16 hits Aug. 24, 2025, in Tacoma and their most in a home game since June 22, 2025, against Round Rock (16 hits). The Comets recorded six extra-base hits after being held to five singles in Friday night's season opener.

-The Comets picked up their first win of the 2026 season and evened their three-game series against the Isotopes, 1-1.

Next Up: The Comets wrap up their Opening Weekend series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 2:05 p.m. on a Family Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Select Comets players will be available to sign autographs for fans on the concourse. Following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 28, 2026

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