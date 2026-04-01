OKC Comets Game Notes - March 31, 2026

Published on March 31, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (2-1) vs. Las Vegas Aviators (3-0)

Game #4 of 150/First Half #4 of 75/Road #1 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Logan Allen (NR, -.--) vs. LV-LHP Gage Jump (NR, -.--)

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 | Las Vegas Ballpark | Las Vegas, Nev. | 8:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets open their first road series of the season at 8:05 p.m. CT against the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark...The Comets have won back-to-back games as they face the defending PCL Champion Aviators - the lone team in the league to start 2026 3-0 after sweeping a home series against Salt Lake.

Last Game: James Tibbs III homered in consecutive innings as the Oklahoma City Comets overcame an early deficit on the way to a 13-4 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Isotopes scored three runs in the first inning to take an early lead against the Comets for a second straight game. The Comets came back to take the lead in the second inning, loading the bases before a walk by Tibbs followed by a bases-clearing triple by Ryan Fitzgerald. Tibbs connected on his first Triple-A home run in the fourth inning - a solo homer out to center field to give the Comets a two-run lead. Albuquerque got a run back in the fifth inning before the Comets added four runs in the bottom of the inning. Hyeseong Kim connected on a sacrifice fly followed by Tibbs belting a three-run homer out to center field for his second home run in as many at-bats and a 9-4 OKC advantage. The Comets later added runs on a RBI triple by Austin Gauthier and a RBI groundout by Michael Siani in the sixth inning, and Seby Zavala tacked on a two-run homer in the eighth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Logan Allen makes his Dodgers organization debut after signing as a free agent March 18...Allen spent the 2025 season with the NC Dinos of the Korean Baseball Organization, going 7-12 with a 4.53 ERA in 32 appearances (31 starts). He struck out 149 batters across 173.0 innings and recorded 16 quality starts. Allen ranked sixth in the KBO in innings (led NC) and was 11th in strikeouts (second on NC)...Prior to signing with the Dodgers this spring, Allen represented Canada in the 2026 World Baseball Classic and pitched in two games out of the bullpen...Allen last pitched at the Triple-A level with Reno during the 2024 season, going 6-3 with a 5.23 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and .306 BAA over 20 appearances (19 starts) across two stints with the Aces...Allen is in his 12th pro season after originally being drafted by Boston in the eighth round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of IMG Academy. He has appeared in a total of 45 games in the Majors with San Diego, Cleveland, Baltimore and Arizona over five MLB seasons from 2019-22 and 2024.

Against the Aviators: 2026: 0-0 2025: 8-4 All-time: 78-77 At LV: 46-39

Las Vegas won the 2025 PCL Championship, winning the league's first half title before sweeping second-half champion Tacoma, 2-0, in the PCL Championship Series, marking the franchise's first league title since 1988...The Comets won the 2025 season series against the Aviators, 8-4, and have won four of the last five meetings and six of the last eight games between the teams...Ryan Ward paced OKC with 22 hits and 21 RBI along with seven homers in 12 games against Las Vegas last season...The Aviators led the Minors in runs (978), hits (1,519) and AVG (.288) last season...The Comets have won three straight season series against Las Vegas and went 18-6 during the regular season at Las Vegas Ballpark from 2023-25.

High Road: The Comets play their first road game of the 2026 season tonight after finishing with the best road record in the PCL last season at 45-30. The 2025 season marked the fifth straight that OKC finished with a winning road record and third straight with at least 40 wins in away games. Only one other season during the Bricktown era (since 1998) had OKC recorded at least 45 road wins in a season, going 48-27 on the road in 2023...2025 Triple-A National Champion Jacksonville went 45-31 on the road last season and only High-A Greensboro (46) finished with more road wins across the Minors in 2025.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III clubbed his first two Triple-A home runs in the fourth and fifth innings Sunday and finished the game 3-for-4 with a double, walk, five RBI and scored three runs. The multi-homer game was the third of Tibbs' career and the first by an Oklahoma City player since Ryan Ward Sept. 18, 2025 at Tacoma. He also matched his career high in RBI...Tibbs hit safely in each of the three games of the season-opening series against the Isotopes, going 8-for-13 with six extra-base hits and eight RBI. He notched three extra-base hits in each of the last two games, going 6-for-9 with two homers, three doubles and one triple.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald tallied a second straight multi-hit, multi-RBI game Sunday, going 2-for-4 with a triple, walk and three RBI. Fitzgerald has nine RBI over his last two games, going 5-for-9 with three extra-base hits. On Saturday, he finished with a career-high six RBI, becoming the first Comets player to record six RBI in a game since Alex Freeland July 24, 2025 in Reno...His nine RBI lead the PCL to start the season.

Return of the Comet: Following a perfect 5-for-5 day at the plate Saturday, Hyeseong Kim went 1-for-4 with a walk and a sacrifice fly Sunday...He has hit safely in each of his first three games of the season and his seven hits are tied for second-most in the league to open 2026 (7-for-14). His six runs scored are also tied for most in the PCL through three games...On Saturday, Kim tallied five hits in a game for the first time in his U.S. career and the first time overall since Sept. 8, 2023 in the KBO while with the Kiwoom Heroes against the Hanwha Eagles. He was the first Oklahoma City player with a five-hit game since Ryan Ward went 5-for-5 May 29, 2025 in Las Vegas.

Offensive Line: Oklahoma City scored 13 runs in a second consecutive game Sunday and racked up a combined 26 runs on 30 hits over the last two games. It's the first time OKC scored at least 13 runs in consecutive home games since April 20-21, 2005 against Nashville...Eight of OKC's 14 hits Sunday went for extra bases and the Comets now have 14 extra-base hits over the last two games after being held to five singles in the season opener Friday...The Comets' 14 extra-base hits to start the season are tied for most in the PCL, while OKC leads the league early with a .444 OBP, .583 SLG and 1.027 OPS.

Bullish: The Comets bullpen allowed one run in the fifth inning Sunday, but finished its three-game series against Albuquerque with a league-low 0.60 ERA (1 ER in 15.0 IP). Eleven pitchers came out of the bullpen for the Comets during the series and held the Isotopes to a combined nine hits and .170 AVG (9-for-53).

Roster Rundown: OKC's Opening Day roster features five players ranked among the Dodgers' top 30 prospects per Baseball America: Zach Ehrhard (No. 21), Kyle Hurt (No. 22), Noah Miller (No. 23), James Tibbs III (No. 26) and Ronan Kopp (No. 28)...The roster also includes six players currently on the Dodgers 40-man roster: Paul Gervase, Hurt, Hyeseong Kim, Kopp, Michael Siani and Ryan Ward. Sixteen players on the roster boast MLB experience while 12 were a member of the 2025 OKC squad.

2025 in Review: During the team's first season playing as the Comets, OKC finished 84-66 for the second-best record in the league and with the league's Most Valuable Player Ryan Ward. The Comets reached the 84-win mark for the third time in four seasons and posted a winning record in both the first and second halves, becoming the lone PCL team, and just one of two Triple-A teams, to record a winning record in all six halves since the split-season format began in Triple-A in 2023. The Comets held at least a share of first place in the overall PCL standings every day from July 20-Sept. 3 and again following a Sept. 19 win...The Comets finished with the best road record in the PCL at 45-30...At the plate, the Comets ranked fourth among the 120 teams across Minor League Baseball in runs scored and fifth in home runs...The Comets' 195 stolen bases set a new team single-season record during the Bricktown era, led by PCL Postseason All-Star Esteury Ruiz's team single-season Bricktown-era record 62 stolen bases...OKC drew 747 walks - the most in the Minors and the most in a season during the Bricktown era...On the mound, the Comets recorded a league-leading 1,408 strikeouts.

Around the Horn: The Comets trailed by at least three runs in each of their wins Saturday and Sunday. The team had 19 comeback wins when trailing by at least three runs in 2025...OKC went just 3-for-9 on ABS Challenges during the previous series...Seby Zavala connected on three hits, going 3-for-4 with a homer, walk and two RBI Sunday.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 31, 2026

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