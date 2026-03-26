Space Cowboys Kick off 2026 Season with Opening Weekend Presented by Constellation this Friday Through Sunday

Published on March 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - As they enter their 15th season of professional baseball, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys kick off the 2026 season on Friday, March 27 as they host the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, for a three-game series. Sugar Land begins their home slate with a packed promotional schedule that is all part of Opening Weekend presented by Constellation.

On top of the exciting promotions planned for 2026, the Space Cowboys have already unveiled several initiatives aimed at making sure games at Constellation Field bring maximum entertainment and value for fans of all ages. This includes tickets starting at $9 for all home games this season, as well as the introduction of the new Ballpark Pass, which features a ticket to each of the Space Cowboys 75 home games for just $79.

Additionally, the Space Cowboys are rolling out a new Kids Concession Menu starting during Opening Weekend, which features kid-sized portions of ballpark favorites like hot dogs, popcorn and chicken tenders while bringing in new options like Kids Dino Nugget Meals and PB&J Meals, all for under $10 each. Discounted pricing on fan favorites returns in 2026 including Dollar Hot Dog Night presented by Texas Chili every Wednesday and Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights with discounted beer every Thursday throughout the season. Finally, in partnership with Goodwill, each Wednesday is also Goodwill Wednesday where fans can receive a free ticket to a Space Cowboys' Wednesday home game by making a donation at participating Goodwill locations or by bringing gently used items to donate at the gates each Wednesday.

Friday, March 27 vs. Round Rock @ 7:05 pm

The 2026 season commences with Opening Night presented by Constellation. The theme of Opening Weekend is 'Homecoming,' so fans are encouraged to dress for homecoming on Friday night, mums, garters and all.

The first 2,000 fans will receive a 2026 Space Cowboys Magnet Schedule presented by Frost Bank when gates open at 5:30 pm.

Opening Night also coincides with a monumental moment for Sugar Land as Constellation Field will welcome its Four Millionth Fan, with the lucky entrant earning special recognition. There will also be stilt walkers roaming the ballpark on Friday night, and face painters and balloon artists will be set up on the concourse.

Pregame, Fort Bend Christian Academy will sing the national anthem, and both the Space Cowboys and Express will have full Opening Day introductions.

It's the first Fireworks Friday of the year as well presented by Visit Sugar Land with a Texas-sized postgame fireworks show.

Saturday, March 28 vs. Round Rock @ 6:05 pm

Opening Weekend presented by Constellation continues Saturday as the first 2,000 fans will receive a Space Cowboys 2026 Concert Tee that features the 2026 schedule of the Space Cowboys 'tour' this summer. It's the second night of Opening Weekend's Homecoming theme, so fans can dress out in their best homecoming attire.

Arrive early for a pregame Block Party and DJ outside of the main gates at Constellation Field starting at 4:30 pm when the gates open.

Lindsey Elementary will sing the national anthem for Saturday night's game, and for a second-straight night the ballpark will have stilt walkers, face painters and balloon artists.

Sunday, March 29 vs. Round Rock @ 2:05 pm

Opening Weekend presented by Constellation concludes with a Sunday afternoon game against the Round Rock Express.

Sunday is Princess Day with a special Meet and Greet ticket package add-on available for purchase here. The meet-and-greet is set to be the biggest yet at Constellation Field, feature eight different princesses over two hours from 1 pm to 3 pm in the H-E-B Picnic Plaza and will include photos, activities with the characters, face painting and more. All fans are encouraged to come to the ballpark dressed as their favorite princess.

Houston Dynamo midfielder Duane Holmes is set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Sunday's game, and Hutsell Elementary and Katy Junior High will sing the national anthem.

On the first Orion's Kids Day of 2026, all kids can enjoy pregame catch on the field and pregame player autographs from 1:00 pm to 1:20 pm. After the game, it's Kids Run the Bases presented by Caldwell and Steinbring Dentistry.

Sunday's also once again feature Family Four Packs, which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44 in the Sunday Hot Corner or Grassland. Additional tickets can be added to Family Four Packs, and ticket upgrades are available in Field Box I, Field Box II and Baseline Reserved sections. Fans can use the code 'FAMILYFOUR' at checkout to redeem.

After the game, Constellation Field will host a Dream League Little League All-Star Game. All fans that attend Sunday's game have entry to the Dream League contest after the conclusion of the Space Cowboys series finale.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 26, 2026

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