Tacoma Rainiers Announce Opening Day Roster

Published on March 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, announced their 2026 Opening Day roster on Thursday. The 28-man active roster is comprised of 16 pitchers, two catchers, six infielders and four outfielders. Three players will open the season on the Injured List and one on the Development List.

Four of the Mariners' Top-30 prospects (per MLB Pipeline) will open the 2026 campaign with Tacoma: INF Colt Emerson (No. 1), INF Brock Rodden (No. 18), OF Rhylan Thomas (No. 23) and LHP Robinson Ortiz (No. 24).

In addition to Emerson and Thomas, eight other players return from the 2025 roster: RHP Blas Castaño, OF Colin Davis, LHP Jhonathan Díaz, RHP Domingo Gonzalez, LHP Austin Kitchen, RHP Casey Lawrence, OF Spencer Packard and RHP Troy Taylor.

Including Ortiz and Rodden, the 2026 roster features 18 total newcomers: RHP Randy Dobnak, RHP Dane Dunning, RHP Alex Hoppe, OF Connor Joe, INF Alejo Lopez, RHP Gabriel Mosser, C Jhonny Pereda, C Jakson Reetz, RHP Michael Rucker, LHP Josh Simpson, INF Carson Taylor, RHP Brendan White, RHP Cole Wilcox, INF Will Wilson, INF Patrick Wisdom and RHP Yosver Zulueta.

Of the 28 players, 19 have Major League experience: Castaño (one game), Díaz (17 games), Dobnak (39 games), Dunning (136 games), Joe (480 games), Kitchen (four games), Lawrence (65 games), Lopez (76 games), Pereda (50 games), Reetz (eight games), Rucker (96 games), Simpson (31 games), Troy Taylor (29 games), Thomas (three games), White (33 games), Wilcox (one game), Wilson (34 games), Wisdom (455 games) and Zulueta (19 games).

Tacoma's active roster also has 10 members of Seattle's 40-man roster: Castaño, Gonzalez, Hoppe, Ortiz, Pereda, Simpson, Troy Taylor, Thomas, Wilcox and Zulueta.

The Rainiers will open the season with three players on the Injured List: OF Brennen Davis, OF Victor Labrada and RHP Ryan Loutos (also on Seattle's 40-man roster). Additionally, C Brian O'Keefe will begin the season on the Development List.

The Rainiers open the 2026 season on Friday, March 27, at Greater Nevada Field against the Reno Aces with first pitch slated for 2:05 PM (PT). The Rainiers return home to Cheney Stadium on Tuesday, March 31, against the El Paso Chihuahuas. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM (PT).

The full roster is listed below:

RHP: Blas Castaño, Randy Dobnak, Dane Dunning, Domingo Gonzalez, Alex Hoppe, Casey Lawrence, Gabriel Mosser, Michael Rucker, Troy Taylor, Brendan White, Cole Wilcox, Yosver Zulueta

LHP: Jhonathan Díaz, Austin Kitchen, Robinson Ortiz, Josh Simpson

C: Jhonny Pereda, Jakson Reetz

INF: Colt Emerson, Alejo Lopez, Brock Rodden, Carson Taylor, Will Wilson, Patrick Wisdom

OF: Colin Davis, Connor Joe, Spencer Packard, Rhylan Thomas







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 26, 2026

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