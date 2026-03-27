OKC Comets Release 2026 Preliminary Roster

Published on March 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Comets, in conjunction with the Los Angeles Dodgers, have announced Oklahoma City's preliminary roster to open the 2026 season.

The preliminary roster is not considered the official Opening Day roster, and the official roster will be determined prior to Friday's season opener.

The roster features the return of 2025 Pacific Coast League Most Valuable Player Ryan Ward. Last season, Ward hit 36 home runs and collected 122 RBI, leading the Minor Leagues in both categories. He established OKC single-season records during the Bricktown era (since 1998) in hits, runs and RBI while also setting Bricktown era career records for home runs and RBI.

Ward is one of six OKC players who are also members of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 40-man roster. Infielder Hyeseong Kim split last season between the Comets and the Dodgers and was part of Los Angeles' roster throughout the 2025 postseason en route to winning a second straight World Series. Other players currently on the 40-man roster are outfielder Michael Siani and pitchers Paul Gervase, Kyle Hurt and Ronan Kopp.

The preliminary roster also includes a trio of position players currently ranked among the Dodgers' top prospects per Baseball America: outfielders Zach Ehrhard (No. 21) and James Tibbs III (No. 26) along with infielder Noah Miller (No. 23). Ehrhard previously played three seasons at nearby Oklahoma State University (2022-24).

A total of 12 players spent at least part of the 2025 season in Oklahoma City, including pitchers Carlos Duran, Antonio Knowles, Garrett McDaniels and Christian Romero. Among other returning position players are infielders Austin Gauthier and Nick Senzel.

Of the 28 players on the preliminary roster, 16 have previous Major League experience, with two appearing for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025 while six others appeared elsewhere in the Major Leagues last season. Veteran players new to the Dodgers organization this season with Major League service time include pitchers Logan Allen, Cole Irvin, Keynan Middleton, Wyatt Mills, Ryder Ryan and Jordan Weems, catcher Seby Zavala, infielder Ryan Fitzgerald and outfielder Jack Suwinski.

All but three members of the preliminary roster have appeared at the Triple-A level throughout their careers. The full preliminary roster can be found here.

The Comets begin the season Friday, March 27 against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Comets hat courtesy of OKANA Resort and Indoor Water Park, and fireworks presented by Newcastle Casino will follow the game. The weekend series continues with games at 6:05 p.m. Saturday and 2:05 p.m. Sunday. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com/tickets or call (405) 218-2182.







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