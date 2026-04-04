Bowen Hits for the Cycle Friday in Tacoma
Published on April 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
El Paso center fielder Jase Bowen hit for the cycle in the Chihuahuas' 10-5 win over the Tacoma Rainiers at Cheney Stadium Friday night. It was the seventh cycle in Chihuahuas history and the first since Rodolfo Duran's on September 13, 2025 vs. Albuquerque. Bowen was a triple shy of the cycle in the top of the eighth inning when he lined a triple into the right field corner.
Chihuahuas first baseman José Miranda hit a grand slam in the first inning, his first home run of the season. It was El Paso's first grand slam since Tirso Ornelas hit one on September 17, 2025 at Sugar Land. San Diego Padres infielder Sung-Mun Song went 3-for-5 with two RBIs in his sixth MLB Injury Rehab game with the Chihuahuas. Triston McKenzie and Garrett Hawkins both pitched scoreless relief outings for El Paso.
Bowen is 6-for-9 with five extra base hits in his last two games. Tacoma's Patrick Wisdom hit his league-leading fifth home run of the season in the first inning. The Chihuahuas have won two of the first three games in the series.
Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 10, Rainiers 5 Final Score (04/03/2026)
Team Records: El Paso (3-3), Tacoma (3-3)
Next Game: Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Cheney Stadium. Game 1 of doubleheader. El Paso RHP Griffin Canning (MLB Rehab) vs. Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (0-1, 9.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 3, 2026
- El Paso's Jase Bowen Completes the Cycle in Chihuahuas' Victory over Rainiers - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Wisdom Hits Fifth Home Run as Tacoma Falls, 10-5 - Tacoma Rainiers
- Bowen Hits for the Cycle Friday in Tacoma - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Comets Soar in Vegas - Oklahoma City Comets
- Madrigal Knocks in Three, Bees Earn 6-5 Victory - Salt Lake Bees
- Six Pitchers Combine to One-Hit Jumbo Shrimp in 5-0 Win - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Reno Dominates Albuquerque for Second Shutout of Series - Reno Aces
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- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. El Paso - Tacoma Rainiers
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- OKC Comet Game Notes - April 3, 2026 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Chihuahuas Open Home Slate with Six Games Packed with Promotions - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Taylor's Seventh-Inning Home Run Lifts Tacoma to 3-1 Victory - Tacoma Rainiers
- Comets Downed by Walk-Off Shot at Las Vegas - Oklahoma City Comets
- Despite Great Pitching, Chihuahuas Fall to Tacoma - El Paso Chihuahuas
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Other Recent El Paso Chihuahuas Stories
- Pereda Hits Game-Ending Single for Tacoma Sunday
- Chihuahuas Win Twice in Tacoma Saturday
- El Paso's Jase Bowen Completes the Cycle in Chihuahuas' Victory over Rainiers
- Bowen Hits for the Cycle Friday in Tacoma
- Chihuahuas Open Home Slate with Six Games Packed with Promotions