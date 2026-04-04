Aces Blank Isotopes, 8-0

Published on April 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes offensive woes to begin the season continued Friday, as Reno's pitching staff held the home team to four hits in an 8-0 victory, their second shutout in three nights.

Merrill Kelly made a rehab start for the Aces and pitched five innings of two-hit ball with two walks and two strikeouts. Kelly was a postseason hero for Arizona in 2023, most notably earning the win in Game 6 of the NLCS at Philadelphia and Game 2 of the World Series in Texas.

Topes Scope: - A.J. Vukovich's three-run homer to right field in the sixth inning was the first long ball at Isotopes Park this season, snapping a ballpark record of 327 consecutive plate appearances without a home run dating back to last year's season finale (Reno's Ivan Melendez in the second inning). Tuesday-Thursday marked the first ever stretch of three consecutive games without either team hitting a home run in Isotopes Park history.

- After not being shut out in a span of 254 consecutive home games (July 1, 2022-Sept. 2, 2025), it has happened three times over Albuquerque's last 15 contests at home (Sept. 3, 2025, vs. Round Rock, then Wednesday and Friday in this series).

- The Isotopes have been blanked twice in the same series for the first time since May 29-30, 2021, at Sugar Land (2-0 and 8-0 losses). Additionally, it is the first time this has occurred at home in franchise history.

- Albuquerque has gone at least five consecutive home games without hitting a home run (dating back to last year's season finale) for the fifth occasion in team history: June 11-26, 2006 (team record six games), then July 27-Aug. 1, 2006, May 2-6, 2015, and May 25-June 6, 2021, which were all five-game stretches.

- Through four games in this series, Isotopes batters have posted a .175/.250/.233 slash line. They are 21-for-120 at the plate with just six extra-base hits (five doubles and a triple).

- Six Isotopes batters were retired on balls hit with an exit velocity of over 100.0 MPH on Friday night.

- Friday was the 14th time the Isotopes pitching staff allowed at least 18 hits and eight walks in a game since 2005 (MLB Database). The last occurrence was Sept. 14, 2024, vs. Las Vegas, when the Aviators also compiled 18 knocks and eight free passes.

- Andrew Knizner had two passed balls, the 14th time an Albuquerque catcher relented multiple passed balls in the same contest since 2005. Bryant Betancourt also had two on March 28 at Oklahoma City, marking the first time this has happened twice in one season for the Isotopes since 2014 (Miguel Olivo/Johnny Monell).

- Patrick Weigel made his first start since June 17, 2022, with Tacoma and tossed 2.0 scoreless innings. Albuquerque starters have combined for a 2.04 ERA in this series (17.2 IP, 4 ER) with four walks and 23 strikeouts.

- Reno left 17 runners on base, the most for an Isotopes opponent in a nine-inning game dating back to 2005.

- Cole Carrigg is 1-for-11 in his last three games after going 6-for-17 to begin his Triple-A career.

- Luken Baker is the first opposing batter to draw four walks in a game since Luis Campusano on Sept. 13, 2025, at El Paso.

- LuJames Groover became the third player to record at least four hits in a contest against the Isotopes this season (also: Hyeseong Kim, 5-for-5; James Tibbs III, 4-for-5, both on March 28).

On Deck: The first 3,000 fans 16 & older on Saturday will receive an Adult Mariachis Jersey Hoodie, courtesy of Pepsi. It is the first Mariachis game of the 2026 season, presented by Corona Extra. Right-handed pitcher Dylan Ray is scheduled to start for Reno against Albuquerque lefty Adam Laskey. Gates open at 5:30 pm with first pitch slated for 6:35.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.