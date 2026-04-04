Wisdom Hits Fifth Home Run as Tacoma Falls, 10-5

Published on April 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (3-3) dropped game three of the series to the El Paso Chihuahuas (3-3) by a score of 10-5 on Friday night at Cheney Stadium. Patrick Wisdom hit his league-leading fifth home run in the first inning, with the ball left his bat at 112.5 mph, the hardest hit by any Rainier this season. Houston Roth logged 2.2 hitless innings in relief, striking out six Chihuahuas in his second game of the season.

El Paso got the scoring started on Friday night in the first inning. After an amazing diving catch in left by Victor Labrada for the first out of the ballgame, Jase Bowen lined a single into left field. After a strikeout, Nick Solak and Rodolfo Duran worked back-to-back walks to load the bases with two outs. Jose Miranda (1) lifted a slider over the wall in left field for a grand slam, giving the Chihuahuas an early 4-0 lead.

The lead did not last long as Tacoma evened the score with a four-run inning of their own. Rhylan Thomas led off the bottom half of the first with a single to center field. The next at-bat, Ryan Bliss pushed Thomas over to third with a single of his own into left field. Colt Emerson made it three-straight Rainier hits as he roped a double into the left field corner. Thomas crossed without a throw and Bliss stopped at third, making it 4-1. Two batters later, Patrick Wisdom walloped his league-leading fifth home run 434 feet over the left-center field wall, tying the game up at four apiece.

The Chihuahuas got the lead right back in the next frame thanks to three two-out hits. Samad Taylor punched a single through the left side of the infield. After stealing second base, Bowen brought him around to score with a double down the line in left, making it 5-4 El Paso. Sung-Mun Song kept the hit-parade going with a single into shallow center field. Bowen beat the throw home, extending the Chihuahuas' lead to two.

Houston Roth was the first arm called upon out of the Tacoma bullpen. After a lead-off walk, the right-hander set down eight-straight El Paso hitters, with five of which were retired via strikeout. His performance kept the Rainiers down two after the top half of the sixth.

Jase Bowen (2) extended the El Paso lead to three with a solo shot in the top of the seventh. The long ball marked the third hit of the contest for the Chihuahua center fielder.

In the top of the eighth, El Paso padded their lead. With two outs, Mason McCoy lofted a single into left field. After he stole second, Taylor worked a walk, putting runners on first and second. Then, Bowen smacked a sweeper down the right field line for a triple, completing the cycle. Both McCoy and Taylor scored without a throw, making it 9-4 Chihuahuas. Song made it four consecutive two-out hits with a single into center, bringing home Bowen from third and extending the El Paso lead to six at 10-4.

Tacoma found themselves chasing six runs entering the bottom of the ninth. The Rainiers managed to scratch a run across with a Victor Labrada single, Jakson Reetz walk, and Thomas singled, driving in Labrada. Ultimately, the rally fell short and Tacoma dropped the third game of the series by a final score of 10-5.

The series continues on Saturday with a doubleheader at Cheney Stadium. Casey Lawrence takes the mound in game one for Tacoma and Dane Dunning will toe the rubber for game two. First pitch of game one is set for 5:05 pm.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Houston Roth spun 2.2 hitless innings in relief Friday, his second-straight hitless outing to start the season...the right-hander set down eight straight batters after walking the first batter he faced, with six strikeouts...Roth is the only reliever in the PCL to not give up a hit with over 4.0 IP.

Patrick Wisdom walloped a three-run home run for his fifth of the season, the most in the PCL...the St. Mary's product finished 1-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, and a run...Wisdom's five home runs are the most by a Rainier through the team's first six games since at least 2005.

Ryan Bliss made his return to the Tacoma lineup, logging a multi-hit performance in his first game after being activated from the 7-Day Injured List...the Georgia native finished 2-for-4 with a run scored

Colt Emerson and Rhylan Thomas both reached base Friday night, the duo have reached base in each of Tacoma's six games

Jase Bowen hit for the cycle on Friday night, the seventh cycle in Chihuahuas history...it's the first cycle at Cheney Stadium since former Rainier Carlos Triunfel hit for the cycle on April 17, 2013 against Fresno as part of a 5-for-5 game with two singles, one double, one triple and one home run







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 3, 2026

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