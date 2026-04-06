Bluey Night and First Responders Night Highlight First Six-Game Home Series of OKC Comets' 2026 Season

Published on April 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The 2026 season is just getting started at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as the Oklahoma City Comets return home for their second home series and first six-game home series against the Round Rock Express Tuesday through Sunday featuring different first pitch times throughout the week.

The fun starts with $2 Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. tomorrow against the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. For the first time in 2026, enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products.

Get to the ballpark early at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday for the Comets' first of five field trip days this season. Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark can be your classroom for a day during the 2026 season. Students will experience a baseball game, enjoy a sack lunch, and leave with a souvenir baseball hat, all for $14 a person for groups of 10 or more. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

Thursday's game features a new 6:35 p.m. first pitch time for Oklahoma City. The Comets will begin games at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in April, May, August and September outside of field trip day games and night games that precede day games.

Then join us at the ballpark at 7:05 p.m. Friday for First Responders Night as we honor the brave men and women who protect and serve our community as well as honor those who lost their lives in the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. First responders who assisted in the aftermath of the bombing will be honored on the field and representatives from the Oklahoma City Police Department, EMSA and Oklahoma City Fire Department are scheduled to throw out first pitches before the game. A parade of emergency vehicles will travel around the warning track pregame and representatives from the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum will assist with the pregame ceremony. The Oklahoma City Comets will be honoring police, firefighters, EMS and all first responders by wearing the team's City Celebration jerseys and 405 area code hats. Be sure to stick around after the game for postgame fireworks presented by Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.

Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark hosts Bluey Night Saturday with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch. Don't miss out on the opportunity to meet and take a picture with Disney's Bluey. VIP meet-and-greet options and four general public meet-and-greets are available throughout the night and more information can be found here. Bluey themed skits and games will take place during the game and you might have the chance to be selected to play Keepy Uppy on the field.

Saturday is also an All-You-Can-Eat Night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. On these special nights, groups of 10 or more can enjoy all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC hat for the price of $27 per person. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

The series concludes with a 2:05 p.m. first pitch on a Family Sunday. Select Comets players will be available to sign autographs for fans on the concourse prior to first pitch for all Sunday games. Following the action, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

Single-game, season, and group tickets are all available for purchase now for the Comets' 2026 season. Single-game tickets start at just $9 each and can be purchased here. Season ticket information is available at okccomets.com/tickets. For group tickets, please click here or email groups@okccomets.com. Our popular OKANA Resort and Indoor Waterpark 7-game ticket package includes a day pass to the OKANA Waterpark. For more information, or to purchase a 7-game package, click here.

To view the OKC Comets' 2026 schedule, click here. For OKC's promotion and theme night schedule, click here, and for season-long promotions, click here. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okccomets.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 6, 2026

Bluey Night and First Responders Night Highlight First Six-Game Home Series of OKC Comets' 2026 Season - Oklahoma City Comets

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