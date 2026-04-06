Space Cowboys Silenced in 2-0 Loss to Jacksonville

Published on April 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - A strong outing on the mound wasn't enough as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (6-3) were shut out 2-0 by the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (3-6) on Sunday afternoon, wrapping up their interleague series in Jacksonville. Highlights of today's game can be found here.

In what turned into a true pitching duel, the two teams combined for 26 strikeouts as offense was hard to come by on both sides. Sugar Land, which had swung the bats well throughout the series, was limited to just two hits on the afternoon, with César Salazar and Collin Price accounting for the only knocks.

Jacksonville broke through in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jared Serna worked a walk to start the frame before Ethan O'Donnell followed with a single to center. Matthew Etzel then delivered an RBI single to bring home Serna and move O'Donnell to third. With runners on the corners, Deyvison De Los Santos added another RBI single, extending the lead to 2-0.

RHP Miguel Ullola turned in a strong start for Sugar Land, striking out eight over four innings while allowing just two hits and one run.

The Space Cowboys were unable to generate a response offensively, as Jacksonville's two-run fifth inning proved to be the difference in the 2-0 final. Sugar Land will look to bounce back on Tuesday, April 7 as they return home to Constellation Field to open a series against the Tacoma Rainiers.

NOTABLE:

- Miguel Ullola had a dominant series, tossing 9.2 innings over two starts while allowing just three hits and striking out 15. Both runs charged to him were inherited that came around to score.

- The Space Cowboys were held without a run over their last 18 innings.

- Taylor Trammell extended his on-base streak to seven games as he walked and was hit by a pitch. Entering Sunday, Trammell was tied for the Pacific Coast League in walks.

Sugar Land continues their season back at home on Tuesday to start a series against the Tacoma Rainiers, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm CT. Neither team has named a starter for the opener. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.