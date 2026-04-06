SAC at SL 4.5 Postgame Note

Published on April 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







SACRAMENTO RIVER CATS

-Victor Bericoto finished a triple shy of the cycle as part of a three-hit day. The right fielder launched his second career Triple-A homer, a three-run shot in the first, while also grabbing an RBI double as part of Sacramento's go-ahead three-run frame in the sixth. Bericoto last homered at the AAA level on April 27, 2025 in El Paso.

-Will Brennan also launched a three-run homer in the ninth; his first since May 4, 2025, with the Columbus Clippers...Brennan had three total home runs last season.

SALT LAKE BEES

- Vaughn Grissom mashed a double in his first at-bat today, notching a hit in all six games of the series. The major leaguer's rehab assignment has been fruitful, going 9-for-21 (.429) with two doubles and three RBI.

- Trey Mancini reached safely in four of his five plate appearances today. He went yard with a second-inning solo shot for his first longball of the year. It was part of a two-hit, three runs scored outing from the first baseman.

- Christian Moore added three walks to his PCL-leading total of 13, while also collecting a big two-run double that gave Salt Lake the lead after six innings. Moore's 13 walks are the most by a single player through a team's first nine games in Triple-A since the 2021 season (Ronnie Dawson, Sugar Land).







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.