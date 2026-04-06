Pereda's Walk-Off Hit Secures 6-5 Victory in Series Finale

Published on April 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (4-5) picked up their first walk-off win of 2026 as Jhonny Pereda drove in the winning run with a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth to beat the El Paso Chihuahuas (5-4) by a 6-5 final score in the series finale. Patrick Wisdom got the offense going with a three-run home run in the fifth inning for his seventh home run of the season, tied for the most in the PCL. The bullpen was lights-out again Sunday afternoon, combining for 4.1 innings of shutout baseball. Yosver Zulueta picked up his first win of the season and Gunner Mayer turned in another hitless performance in relief.

Tacoma got the scoring started in the third inning. Will Wilson picked up the first Rainiers hit, lining a lead-off single into right field. Carson Taylor replaced Wilson at first when he grounded into a fielder's choice. The next batter, Ryan Bliss, roped a double down the line in left to put two runners in scoring position for Rhylan Thomas. The University of Southern California product brought home Taylor from third with a sacrifice-fly to deep left field, giving the Rainiers a 1-0 lead.

El Paso found an answer in the top half of the fourth. Marcos Castañon was plunked to lead-off the inning. He moved up to third when Carlos Rodríguez smacked a single into right field. After a strikeout, Nate Mondou drove Castañon home from third with a sacrifice-fly of his own, tying the game at 1-1. The Chihuahuas loaded the bases after an Anthony Vilar single and a Mason McCoy walk. Samad Taylor lined a single into left, bringing Rodríguez and Vilar home to score, giving El Paso a 3-1 lead.

Marcos Castañon (2) launched his second home run in as many days in the top of the fifth. The solo shot left the bat at 110.5 mph and gave El Paso a 4-1 lead. Two batters after the homer, Pablo Reyes got himself into scoring position by working a walk and stealing second. Nate Mondou roped a single down the right field line for his first hit of the ballgame. Reyes scampered home from second and extended the Chihuahua lead to four.

The Tacoma offense exploded in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Thomas worked a walk and Connor Joe poked a single through the right side of the infield, putting two runners on for the Rainiers home run leader. Patrick Wisdom (7) crushed a three-run home run to left field, bringing Tacoma within one, 5-4. Jhonny Pereda (1) followed Wisdom's lead when he smacked the second pitch he saw 396 feet to left field. The first back-to-back jacks by Rainiers this season tied the game at 5-5.

The Tacoma bullpen kept the El Paso offense silent after the fifth, combining for 4.1 IP, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out six.

Looking to walk it off in the bottom of the ninth, the Rainiers sent the top of the order to the dish. With one out, Thomas slapped a single to center field, representing the winning run. Then, Connor Joe moved him into scoring position with a walk. After a strikeout, Pereda stepped up to the plate. Down to his last strike, the backstop pounded a single back up the middle to walk it off. Thomas rounded second and scored without a throw, making it 6-5 and marking the first Tacoma walk-off win of the season.

The Rainiers hit the road for their next series as they travel to Sugar Land for a six-game set next week. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 5:05 pm PT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Jhonny Pereda walked it off for Tacoma with a single up the middle...the backstop finished 2-for-5, with a home run, two RBI, and a run...it's the fifth walk-off hit of Pereda's career and the first since August 8, 2023, with Louisville

Patrick Wisdom destroyed a three-run home run Sunday afternoon for his seventh long ball of the season, tied for the most in the PCL with Oklahoma City's James Tibbs III...the St. Mary's College product finished 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBI, a run, and three walks...Wisdom's seven home runs are tied for the most by a minor leaguer through their team's first nine games since 2005.

The Tacoma bullpen has allowed only 13 earned runs since the start of the season, the second-fewest among all PCL bullpens...the collective 3.19 ERA (13 ER/36.2 IP) ranks second-best, the 27 hits allowed are the second-fewest, and 22 walks allowed are tied for the second-fewest.

Rhylan Thomas reached base safely again on Sunday afternoon, the University of Southern California product has reached safely in each of Tacoma's nine games this season...is one of four PCL hitters to reach base in every game this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 5, 2026

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