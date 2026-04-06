Late Homers Life Aces to 3-2 Victory, Series Win

Published on April 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Late offense came from a pair of unlikely sources in the most clutch of situations, as late solo home runs in the final two frames from Jean Walters and Aramis Garcia powered the Reno Aces to a 3-2 Sunday victory and their first series win of the season.

The Aces (5-4) tallied runs in each of the final three frames, though the first of those tallies did not leave the yard. It was not for lack of trying, as A.J. Vukovich, Reno's 2025 home run leader, drove a ball to deep center that resulted in a triple. Scoring on the play to knot the game was LuJames Groover, who had worked his way aboard with a leadoff walk.

For Vukovich, that was his first triple since he also logged a three-bagger on July 18, 2025 in this very same venue of Isotopes Park against Albuquerque. That was the second of two triples in a six-game span for Vukovich.

With the contest square at 1-1, Jean Walters decided to make his impact as he turned a 2-2 curveball from Keegan Thompson into his first Triple-A home run. Walters pulled it down the right field line, leaving the bat at 102.6 MPH while traveling 399 feet.

Unfortunately for the Aces, the Isotopes (3-6) used the same playbook and launched their own leadoff solo home run in the bottom of the frame, with former Reno Ace Andrew Knizner doing the damage on his first dinger of the campaign.

Just as it seemed things had leveled, the Aces put their foot back on the gas. Digging into the box with one out and down in the count 0-2, Aramis Garcia blasted a Thompson sweeper at 105.3 MPH over the stands in left field, traveling 405 feet and putting the Aces on top for good. Both the exit velocity and distance rank as the second best for a Reno home run this season.

Pitching in the ninth made sure there was no pendulum swing once again, as Gerardo Carrillo retired the side in order including a pair of strikeouts. It was yet another solid day for Reno pitching, allowing only two runs despite eight of nine Albuquerque batters recording at least one hit.

The two runs allowed today gave Reno just 11 surrendered runs for the series, which matches a franchise record for runs allowed in a six-game set that was originally accomplished at Salt Lake from April 18-23, 2023.

In the second was when the Isotopes reached the scoreboard for the first time, turning a leadoff single and subsequent walk into a run on yet another Knizner knock with his single through the middle.

Other than that tally, Aces starter Yu-Min Lin kept his nose clean, but he had to work hard to do it after allowing five hits and six walks with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings. The six walks are a new career high, surpassing his previous high of five that he last issued on Sept. 13, 2025 at home against Las Vegas.

Following his exit the bullpen had his back, combining to work 4.1 frames while allowing four hits with six strikeouts. Drew Jameson (1.1 innings) and Bryce Jarvis (1.0 inning) each allowed only one hit while Jarvis also issued a walk.

Though he was charged a blown save, Carrillo ended as the winning pitcher with four strikeouts in 2.0 innings.

Garcia's home run was the second of his two hits on the night, while Walters and Vukovich each had just the timely knocks to drive in runs. Kristian Robinson produced a double for his only knock, his first of the season.

Reno will look to keep up the momentum as they return home, and it will be a big challenge as the Aces begin a 12-game homestand with the first six against Salt Lake from April 7-12 at Greater Nevada Field.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 5, 2026

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