Six-Run Frame Highlighted by Robinson Slam Powers 9-4 Aces Victory

Published on April 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Both teams were eager to start scoring in Tuesday's series opener, locked at 3-3 after three innings, but the Reno Aces erupted for six runs in the fourth to break the contest open and snatch a 9-4 win against the Salt Lake Bees.

Consecutive hits to open the game from Nelson Rada and Christian Moore set the stage for a Bees (3-7) sacrifice fly form Denzer Guzman, but the Aces (6-4) struck back in the bottom of the frame. Reno accomplished the feat without a hit, doing so with a quartet of walks, a hit batsman, and a throwing error by the Salt Lake backstop.

Salt Lake wasted little time pulling back in front, as Donovan Walton launched a two-run big fly with no outs in the second. Though it took an inning to answer, Reno was able to equalize with a dinger of their own, the second solo home run in as many games from Aramis Garcia.

That 3-3 score held until the home half of the fourth when Reno put some distance on the scoreboard with the Bees. Ryan Waldschmidt walked and Anderdson Rojas, who entered the game as a defensive replacement in the second, singled to bring up Tommy Troy.

Troy laid down a picturesque bunt that turned into a single, but he was robbed of an RBI as a throwing error allowed Waldschmidt to jog home. LuJames Groover picked the perfect time for his first Triple-A extra-base hit, doubling to right field that scored Rojas.

A walk intentionally loaded the bases in front of Kristian Robinson, who made Salt Lake pay by sending an 2-1 offering to right that just cleared the fence for a grand slam. It was the second home run of the season for Robinson, and the first Reno grand slam since A.J. Vukovich did it on Sept. 17, 2025 at Albuquerque.

Just one other run crossed the plate in the contest, a Bees run in the seventh courtesy a Moore sacrifice fly.

Thomas Hatch drew the start and allowed three runs on four hits in four frames of a no decision. After a scoreless appearance from Juan Burgos in which he struck out one and allowed a hit in an inning of work, the scorer's decision gave the win to John Curtiss (1-0), who yielded one run on two hits with a walk and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings.

Rojas was crucial at the dish, going 3-for-3 off the bench with a run scored. Groover was the only other Ace with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with a run scored, a double, an RBI and two walks.

Game two of this series gets underway from Greater Nevada Field on Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. PT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 8, 2026

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