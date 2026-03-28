Comets Ignite Early But Fizzle Late In Season Opener

Published on March 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Game Summary: The Oklahoma City Comets quickly grabbed the lead in the first inning of their season-opening game against the Albuquerque Isotopes, but were held scoreless over the final eight innings in a 3-1 loss Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City's first three hitters of the night singled with Hyeseong Kim leading off with a hit and scoring on a RBI single by Zach Ehrhard for a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Isotopes (1-0) tallied all three of their runs in the second inning with Drew Avans tying the score on a RBI single and Cole Carrigg following with a two-run triple to take the lead. Oklahoma City (0-1) loaded the bases in the seventh inning with two outs, but were unable to bring in a run. The Comets held Albuquerque scoreless and to three singles over the game's final seven innings.

Of Note: -The Comets opened a season at home for the first time since 2023. Oklahoma City fell to 11-17 in season openers overall during the Bricktown era (since 1998) and is now 4-10 when the season opens at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets are 1-6 in the team's last seven season-opening games and has lost four straight.

-The Comets tallied five singles in the game, including three in the first inning by each of the team's first three batters of the night. OKC was held without an extra-base hit after it happened just three times in 150 games last season.

-In his Triple-A debut, Zach Ehrhard drove in the Comets' first run of 2026 with his first-inning RBI single. The Dodgers' No. 21 prospect per Baseball America also drew a walk and had a stolen base. The outfielder played collegiately at Oklahoma State University.

-Oklahoma City pitchers held Albuquerque scoreless over the game's final seven innings and the Comets' bullpen allowed just one hit and no runs over the final four frames. Paul Gervase recorded a pair of hitless innings with two strikeouts. Antoine Kelly and Keynan Middleton followed with scoreless innings of their own in their Comets debuts.

-Albuquerque outfielder Drew Avans finished with a hit, RBI and run scored as he faced Oklahoma City for the first time in his career following a four-year run in Bricktown from 2021-24. Avans is OKC's franchise leader during the Bricktown era in hits (462), runs (345), triples (26) and walks (261) during his 471 games with OKC.

Next Up: The Comets continue their Opening Weekend series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 6:05 p.m. Saturday Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 27, 2026

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