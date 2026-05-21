Salt Lake Bees Take Part in Angels Teammates on Tuesday

Published on May 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees, in collaboration with the Los Angeles Angels, welcomed 12-year old Mac to The Ballpark at America First Square earlier this week.

A woodworking accident last December resulted in the loss to two fingers on Mac's left hand. Through emergency and recovery at Primary Children's Hospital in Lehi, Mac's hand was saved. He returned to playing baseball four months after physical therapy and taught himself to hit left-handed as his grip strength fully healed.

Once a month, the Salt Lake Bees have invited a young community member to spend the afternoon at the ballpark. The participant does ball talk with the coaching staff, stretching with the team and athletic training staff, participates in on field drills with the team, takes batting practice with the players and finally has dinner pre-game with the team.

Mac got to take on-field batting practice on Tuesday, showing off his swing from the left side of the batter's box. He got to interact with many of the Bees players and enjoy a day training with the team.

Programs like Angels Teammates are proof that sports can be a vehicle for something deeper. For Mac, it was a day to feel seen, valued, and supported. For the Bees, it was a chance to pause and reflect on the impact they can have off the field. Other participants this season have all left feeling the same way.

Because in the end, it's not just about playing baseball. It's about being there for each other. That's what Angels Teammates is all about.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 21, 2026

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