OKC Comets Game Notes - May 17, 2026

Published on May 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (23-20) vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (25-19)

Game #44 of 150/First Half #44 of 75/Road #24 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Logan Allen (1-2, 6.34) vs. ABQ-RHP Erasmo Ramírez (0-0, 1.00)

Sunday, May 17, 2026 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 2:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets close out their six-game road series against the Albuquerque Isotopes seeking a series win at 2:35 p.m. CT at Isotopes Park...The Comets lead the series, 3-2, and will try for a third straight series win...Oklahoma City has won three consecutive games and look to match its longest win streak this season.

Last Game: Led by three combined homers from Alex Freeland and Jack Suwinski, the Oklahoma City Comets powered their way to a 10-2 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Saturday night. The Comets plated the first run with an RBI single from Noah Miller in the fourth inning. OKC added four runs in the fifth inning when James Tibbs III hit a RBI single and Suwinski followed with a three-run homer to make it 5-0. Albuquerque got two of those tallies back on a Vimael Machín homer in the bottom of the fifth, but Freeland answered with his own two-run blast in the sixth inning extend the lead to 7-2. The Comets strung together three straight hits with two outs in the seventh inning, capped with a two-run double by Eliezer Alfonzo. Freeland pummeled his second home run of the night with a solo dinger in the eighth inning to wrap up the scoring.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Logan Allen (1-2) is scheduled to make his second appearance of the series and ninth appearance (eighth start) overall this season...Allen last pitched Tuesday in the series opener, holding the Isotopes to one run on five hits through 4.0 innings with one walk and four strikeouts...Allen makes his third start of the season against Albuquerque, allowing four runs across 9.0 innings through the first two outings...Over eight appearances with OKC, Allen has a 6.34 ERA (23 ER in 32.2 IP), 2.05 WHIP and .328 BAA...He signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 18 after spending the 2025 season with the NC Dinos of the Korean Baseball Organization, going 7-12 with a 4.53 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 32 appearances (31 starts)...Allen represented Canada in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, pitching in two games out of the bullpen...Allen is in his 12th pro season after originally being drafted by Boston in the eighth round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of IMG Academy. He has appeared in a total of 45 games in the Majors with San Diego, Cleveland, Baltimore and Arizona over five MLB seasons from 2019-22 and 2024.

Against the Isotopes: 2026: 7-7 2025: 10-8 All-time: 171-142 At ABQ: 79-82

The Comets are playing their third series in eight weeks against the league-leading Isotopes and has won three straight games after Albuquerque had won six of the previous seven games between the teams...The teams most recently played April 14-19 at Isotopes Park with Albuquerque winning the series, 4-2. The series loss was OKC's first at Isotopes Park since May 20-25, 2021, ending a streak of six straight series without a loss in the Duke City (5-0-1)...The Comets won the season-opening series March 27-29 in OKC, 3-2...Through the first nine meetings of 2026, Ryan Fitzgerald racked up 14 hits and 12 RBI against the Isotopes, while James Tibbs III hit three homers and had 12 RBI alongside Zach Ehrhard's 12 RBI...The Comets won the 2025 series, 10-8, with eight of those games decided by one run...The Comets have won back-to-back season series against Albuquerque, as well as five of the last seven, with the Isotopes last winning in 2023...After going 15-4 in Albuquerque from the start of the 2024 season through the first game at RGCU Field this season, OKC is now 4-6 over the last 10 games at the venue. Including the recent blip, OKC is 29-16 over the last 45 games at Isotopes Park going back to 2022.

Over the Hump?: The Comets improved to a season-best three games above .500 with last night's victory. A win today would give OKC four consecutive wins to match the Comets' longest winning streaks of the season April 10-14 and April 30-May 3...The Comets are 4-3-0 through their first seven series of the season, with wins in back-to-back series as they defeated Salt Lake, 3-2, in a rain-shortened series in OKC May 5-9 and won five of six games in Round Rock April 28-May 3. When playing for a series win in the series finale, the Comets are 2-0.

Unleashed: During OKC's three-game winning streak, the Comets have outscored the Isotopes, 39-13, including, 27-3, over the last two games. This is the second time this season the Comets have scored at least 10 runs in three consecutive games after also doing so March 28-31. That three-game stretch also included a total of 39 runs scored and as well as two wins against the Isotopes...OKC racked up 12 more hits last night and the team's 49 hits over the last three games marks the team's highest three-game total of the season and most over a three-game span since May 30-June 1, 2024 in Albuquerque (53 H)...The burst of offense comes after OKC scored just three runs over the first two games of the current series, batting .186 (13-for-70) with just two extra-base hits and 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Over the last three games combined, the Comets responded by batting .398 (49-for-123) with 17 extra-base hits and 20-for-48 with RISP (.417)...The Comets have now scored six or more runs in 11 of their first 13 games of May and their 106 total runs this month are second-most in the PCL despite having one game canceled due to inclement weather. OKC has registered at least one inning of four-plus runs in nine of the last 11 games...The Comets have hit six homers over the last two games for their highest two-game total since April 12 vs. RR and April 14 @ ABQ (6 HR).

Freestyle: Alex Freeland went deep in consecutive at-bats in the sixth and eighth innings Saturday night and finished 3-for-5 with three RBI. He has three home runs over the last two games, and over his last three games, Freeland is 8-for-15 with 10 RBI...His output Saturday marked the fifth multi-homer game by a Comet this year and Freeland's first multi-homer game since May 27, 2025 with Oklahoma City at Las Vegas...Freeland already has more home runs and RBI with OKC over the last three games than he did over 33 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers to begin the season (2 HR, 8 RBI).

Jack Attack: Jack Suwinski homered in a second straight game last night, belting a three-run homer in the fifth inning. Suwinski has seven RBI over the last two games and moved into a tie with James Tibbs III for the team lead with 11 home runs this season - also tied for second-most in the PCL...Since April 10 (29 G), Suwinski leads the PCL with 11 home runs, 34 RBI, 22 extra-base hits and a 1.203 OPS.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald picked up a hit, walk and run last night to extend his hitting streak to 11 games - the longest hitting streak of the season by a Comets player. Fitzgerald is 16-for-52 (.308) with two doubles, two homers and 11 RBI during the stretch...He has matched his career-best 11 game hit streak from April 8-20, 2019 with High-A Salem (BOS)...Fitzgerald leads all players in the Minors with 60 hits this season, while his 37 RBI rank eighth.

Pitching Prowess: OKC's pitching staff has limited the top offense in the Minors to a total of three runs over the last two games, matching OKC's lowest two-game mark for runs allowed this year, previously accomplished April 30-May 1 @ RR (3 R)...The Isotopes have been limited to two runs or less three times through the first five games of the current series...The Comets racked up 11 strikeouts last night, and since April 26, the Comets rank second in the PCL with 168 strikeouts over 17 games.

"Moving Up the Charts this Week to No. 2": Ryan Ward has hit safely in five straight games (6-for-20), giving him 453 career hits with OKC. He ranks second on the team's all-time Bricktown-era list for hits and is now nine hits away from former teammate and current Albuquerque Isotope Drew Avans' record of 462 career hits from 2021-24. Ward is Oklahoma City's Bricktown-era record-holder for career homers (96) and RBI (348)...He has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games with the Comets.

Around the Horn: Kiké Hernández continued his Major League Rehab Assignment Saturday and played a full game for the first time while also making his first start in center field. He is now 5-for-22 (.227) with a double, one RBI and four walks in seven games with the Comets...Going back to Thursday, James Tibbs III has reached base in 12 of his last 17 plate appearances with six hits and six walks...Starting with his home run Wednesday night, Zach Ehrhard is 5-for-9 with three extra-base hits, five RBI and five walks over his last 14 plate appearances...Over his last six games, Tyler Fitzgerald is 9-for-21 (.429) with four extra-base hits (3 HR) and 10 RBI...Noah Miller extended his hitting streak to a season-best six games Saturday, finishing 3-for-5 with an RBI. During the stretch, Miller is 10-for-25 (.400) with four extra-base hits and six RBI.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 17, 2026

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