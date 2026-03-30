Aces Welcome Highest Opening Three-Game Attendance Since 2015

Published on March 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces kicked off their season this weekend with a three-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. A total of 16,400 enthusiastic fans entered Greater Nevada Field across those three games, the highest attendance total since the Aces' first three games in 2015.

"Welcoming more than 16,000 fans and having our highest opening three-game attendance since 2015 is an incredible accomplishment for our organization," said President Eric Edelstein. "We are humbled by the overwhelming support from our Northern Nevada community as we enter our 17th season in downtown Reno. We're proud to create an atmosphere that brings people together, and this support sets the tone for the best Aceball season yet at Greater Nevada Field."

On Opening Day, a total of 6,055 fans spent their Friday afternoon at the ballpark representing the largest Opening Day attendance number at Greater Nevada Field since the 2016 season. It was the earliest Opening Day for the BLC-Nine in team history, and their first time opening at home since 2023.

The Aces will hit the road for their first six-game series of the year, traveling to Albuquerque this week. The team will return home Tuesday, April 7 for a matchup with the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call the ticket office at (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 30, 2026

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