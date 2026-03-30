Salt Lake at Las Vegas Series Recap

Published on March 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Road Series #1 Mar. 27-29

Las Vegas 3-0

Game 1 - Las Vegas Aviators 12, Salt Lake Bees 1 WP: Kade Morris (1 - 0) LP: Victor Mederos (0 - 1) SV: None Salt Lake fell on Opening Night in Las Vegas after a seven-run fourth inning by the Las Vegas Aviators. A two-run second gave the home squad an early lead, highlighted by an RBI triple from Henry Bolte, and they never looked back. Victor Mederos held Las Vegas to two runs through three before the Aviators broke it open in the fourth, sending the first six hitters to reach base, including a 434-foot three-run homer from Colby Thomas. Las Vegas added two more in the fifth and one in the seventh to cap the scoring. Kade Morris was solid in relief, tossing 5.2 innings of one-run baseball with five strikeouts. Donovan Walton provided the lone run for Salt Lake on a 445-foot home run, finishing with three hits -- the first Salt Lake Bees player to do so since 2019.

Game 2 - Las Vegas Aviators 13, Salt Lake Bees 4 WP: Brooks Kriske (1 - 0) LP: Sam Aldegheri (0 - 1) SV: None The Las Vegas Aviators took advantage of 11 Salt Lake walks, cruising to a win in the middle game. The Salt Lake Bees were no-hit through 7.1 innings, with Joey Estes setting the tone early with 4.1 innings of no-hit baseball and three strikeouts. Niko Kavadas broke it up in the eighth with a bases-clearing three-run double, but the momentum didn't last. Euribiel Angeles answered in the bottom half with a two-out grand slam off Hunter Strickland. Las Vegas plated five runs in the second inning on two walks, an error, and a wild pitch, building a lead that never wavered. The Aviators scored in all but two innings.

Game 3 - Las Vegas Aviators 6, Salt Lake Bees 1 WP: Mason Barnett (1 - 0) LP: George Klassen (0 - 1) SV: None The Salt Lake Bees suffered a series sweep with a 6-1 loss on Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Ballpark, getting outscored 31-6 over the three-game season-opening set while going just 2-for-18 with runners in scoring position. Denzer Guzman started things in a hurry with Salt Lake trying to avoid a season opening sweep. He slugged a 441 foot home run, giving the Bees an early 1-0 lead, their first lead of the series. It would be Salt Lake's only run. A balk and a fielder's choice that scored Brian Serven would knot

things at one. The Aviators then took control in the fifth inning, stringing together three hits, including an RBI single from Brett Harris, to grab a 2-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Salt Lake put the leadoff man on in three straight innings but couldn't capitalize, finishing 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. Las Vegas scored from the fifth through the eighth, highlighted by a four-hit day from Brian Serven and a key RBI double in the seventh. Las Vegas added one more in the eighth on three walks after a leadoff double from Cade Marlowe, sealing a 6-1 win and the series sweep.

Notable Performers '--ÃÂ Donovan Walton - 3-7 (.429), HR, RBI, R, 5 BB, 1.524 OPS '--ÃÂ Niko Kavadas - 2-7 (.286), 2 2B, 3 RBI, R, .946 OPS '--ÃÂ George Klassen - 4.2 IP, 1.93 ERA, 6 H, 2 R, 5 K '--ÃÂ Denzer Guzman - 2-12 (.167), HR, RBI, R '--ÃÂ Angel Perdomo - 1.2 IP, 0.00 ERA, H, R, BB, 2 K '--ÃÂ Kaleb Ort - 1.1 IP, 0.00 ERA, H, R, 2 BB, 2 K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees vs Sacramento River Cats

Tuesday, March 31 - 6:35 p.m.

Opening Day

Wednesday, April 1 - 6:35 p.m.

Dirty Sodas Debut Utah Dirty Sodas Wednesdays $3 Swig Drinks

Thursday, April 2 - 6:35 p.m.

Thirsty Thursdays

Friday, April 3 - 7:45 p.m.

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Saturday, April 4 - 6:35 p.m.

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Sunday, April 5 - 2:05 p.m.

Sunday Brunch at The Ballpark Easter at The Ballpark







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 30, 2026

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