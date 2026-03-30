Isotopes Home Opener Set for Tomorrow

Published on March 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Entering the 23rd season in club history, the Albuquerque Isotopes will host their 2026 Home Opener tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. with the first contest of a six-game set against the Reno Aces, affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Please click here to access b-roll and photos. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the first homestand of the season:

Tomorrow, March 31 at 6:35 pm

Isotopes scarf giveaway, courtesy of Gonstead Physical Medicine (first 2,000 fans)

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by University of New Mexico Head Football Coach Jason Eck, after leading the Lobos to one of the most successful seasons in program history last year

Team introductions down the foul lines with the presentation of colors by U.S. Air Force ROTC followed by the National Anthem, performed by Ambush Brass

The singing of God Bless America will take place during the seventh inning stretch, performed by Catherine Powdrell

University of New Mexico Marching Band will perform Pre-Game outside McKernan Hall

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Wednesday, April 1 at 6:35 pm

All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Thursday, April 2 at 12:05 pm

Matinee Game - Enjoy some sunshine and day baseball at the park!

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Friday, April 3 at 6:35 pm

Magnet Schedule giveaway, courtesy of Maddox Management LLC (first 3,000 fans)

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:40 - 6:00 pm, presented by Duke City Games

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, April 4 at 6:35 pm

Mariachis de Nuevo México, presented by Corona Extra

Adult Mariachis Jersey Hoodie giveaway, courtesy of Pepsi (first 3,000 fans 16 & older)

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, April 5 at 1:35 pm

Pre-Game Easter Candy Hunt on the field (12:30 - 1:00 pm, weather permitting). Candy and prizes provided by Smith's and Bubba's 33

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for every game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 30, 2026

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