Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Sugar Land

Published on April 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 4/7 at Sugar Land

FIRST PITCH - 5:05 PM at Constellation Field - Sugar Land, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Gabriel Mosser (0-0, 5.19) vs. Sugar Land RHP Jason Alexander (0-0, 8.53)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Picked up their first walk-off win of the season on Sunday afternoon against El Paso, 6-5...Tacoma scored the game's first run in the third inning on a Rhylan Thomas sacrifice fly...the Chihuahuas put up five runs over the following two innings to lead 5-1 after the top of the fifth...Tacoma tied the game in the bottom of the inning thanks to back-to-back home runs from Patrick Wisdom and Jhonny Pereda...Tacoma's bullpen fired 4.1 scoreless innings to keep the game tied...in the bottom of the ninth inning, Pereda came through again with a single up the middle to win the game 6-5.

PEREDA PARTY: C Jhonny Pereda delivered the walk-off hit for Tacoma in Sunday's 6-5 victory...it's the fifth walk-off hit of Pereda's career and the first since August 8, 2023, with Louisville...the Rainiers had eight walk-off wins in 2025, two of which were delivered by the catcher: Blake Hunt (September 5, 2025 vs. RNO) and Jacob Nottingham (September 20, 2025 vs. OKC)...Pereda also launched his first home run in the fifth inning on Sunday, part of his third multi-hit game of the season...Pereda joins Las Vegas' Brian Serven as the only PCL catchers to record three multi-hit games this season (in games while playing catcher).

SWEET LIKE SUGAR (LAND): The Rainiers head down to Sugar Land, TX for their lone trip to Constellation Field this season and first of 12 games against the Space Cowboys in 2026...Tacoma went 6-6 against Sugar Land last season, winning their lone series at Sugar Land, four games to two...Tacoma pitchers had plenty of success against the Space Cowboys lineup, sporting a team 3.99 ERA and 1.32 WHIP against Sugar Land, their best against any opponent in 2025...Sugar Land batted .241 against Tacoma last season, the Rainiers' best opponent batting average in 2025.

TAKING A WALK, OR NINE: The Rainiers drew a season-high nine walks in Sunday's 6-5 victory over El Paso, while striking out just eight times...the Rainiers drew as many or more walks than strikeouts in 41 games in 2025, going 31-10 in those games...the Rainiers have drawn 32 walks in 2026, the fewest in the PCL, while their 77 strikeouts are the fifth-most in the league...Patrick Wisdom is the Rainiers leader in walks with seven, striking out only five times.

BULLPEN BRINGING IT: Through nine games, Tacoma's bullpen has been an area of strength, sporting a 3.19 ERA, the second-best in the PCL, trailing only Sugar Land's 2.43 bullpen ERA...Tacoma's bullpen has allowed only one home run through nine games, one of five Triple-A bullpens to allow one-or-fewer long balls this season (trailing Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, zero HR allowed)...the Rainiers' bullpen has surrendered the second-fewest hits in the PCL (27), logging the fewest innings (36.2) in the league.

RHYLAN'S ROLLING: After leading the minor leagues with 178 hits in 2025, OF Rhylan Thomas has gotten off to a hot start in 2026, reaching base in all nine of Tacoma's games this year...Thomas is one of four PCL hitters to reach base in each of the first nine games of the season...Thomas, the Mariners' No. 23 prospect per MLB Pipeline, has tallied 12 hits in the first nine games of the season, tied for the sixth-most in the PCL...Thomas is also tied for ninth in the league with a pair of stolen bases...Thomas' 12 hits and seven runs scored are the most in his career through his team's first nine games of the season.

PEARLS OF WISDOM: INF Patrick Wisdom launched his seventh home run of the season on Sunday afternoon, tied for the most in Triple-A...Wisdom's seven home runs are tied for the most by a minor leaguer through his team's first nine games of the season since 2005, matching the nine homers by Salt Lake's Jo Adell in 2023 and Oklahoma City's James Tibbs III this season...Wisdom is off to one of the best starts of his career, recording the most home runs, total bases (31), RBI (15) and runs, while tied for the most hits (10) through his team's first nine games of a season...Wisdom is the PCL's leader in RBI, ranking second in total bases (31), second with a 1.033 SLG and third with a 1.492 OPS.

STARTERS STRETCH: After nine games, Tacoma starting pitchers have been eating innings, accumulating 40.1 innings, tied for the most in Triple-A...Casey Lawrence logged the Rainiers second quality start in game one on Saturday, making Tacoma the first Triple-A team to have multiple quality starts this season...in 2025, the Rainiers registered 21 quality starts, ranking 17th in Triple-A.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners dropped their series opener at Texas 2-1 on Monday...Logan Gilbert took the loss, despite throwing a quality start of 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on six hits with zero walks and five strikeouts...Cal Raleigh hit his first home run of the season in the first inning in the defeat.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 7, 2026

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