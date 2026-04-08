Seven Strong from Alexander Not Enough as Sugar Land Falls 1-0

Published on April 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - A dominant night on the mound wasn't enough as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (6-4) dropped a 1-0 decision to the Tacoma Rainiers (5-5) on Tuesday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

In what turned into a true pitchers' duel, runs were nearly impossible to come by on both sides. Sugar Land handed the ball to RHP Jason Alexander, who delivered one of the most efficient outings in club history. Alexander cruised through seven innings on just 69 pitches, pounding the zone with 46 strikes, allowing no runs, and only surrendering three hits keeping Tacoma hitters off balance all night.

Despite the stellar pitching, the Space Cowboys' offense couldn't find its rhythm. One of the Space Cowboys best chances came in the bottom of the fourth when Shay Whitcomb doubled off the left-field wall but was left stranded as RHP Gabe Mosser continued his great outing for the Rainiers.

With the game still scoreless heading into the ninth, Tacoma finally broke through. Ryan Bliss tripled to deep center field with one out, putting the go-ahead run just 90 feet away. Colt Emerson followed with an RBI single to right, plating Bliss for the only run of the game.

Sugar Land was unable to respond in the bottom half, as the Rainiers held on to secure the 1-0 win.

NOTABLE:

- RHP Jason Alexander fired 7.0 shutout innings on Tuesday night. It was the first time Alexander has gone 7.0 innings in a game since he threw 7.0 shutout innings for the Astros on September 10, 2025 @ Toronto, also only allowing three hits and walk in that outing.

- Alexander's quality start was the first quality outing for a Space Cowboys pitcher this year.

- Sugar Land has been shutout in back-to-back games for the first time since July 11, 2021 when they were shutout in both legs of a doubleheader against Tacoma at Constellation Field.

- OF Taylor Trammell extended his on-base streak to eight games with a single in the single.

Sugar Land continues their six-game series against Tacoma on Wednesday night. LHP Colton Gordon is scheduled to start for the Space Cowboys against LHP Jhonathan Diaz for a 7:05 pm first pitch. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 7, 2026

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