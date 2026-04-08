Salt Lake Bees at Reno Aces Series Preview

Published on April 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Series Preview - Salt Lake Bees at Reno Aces

Weekly Schedule:

Game 1 - Tuesday, April 7 | 7:05 PM

Game 2 - Wednesday, April 8 | 7:05 PM

Game 3 - Thursday, April 9 | 7:05 PM

Game 4 - Friday, April 10 | 7:05 PM

Game 5 - Saturday, April 11 | 5:05 PM

Game 6 - Sunday, April 12 | 2:05 PM

Broadcast Info

MiLB TV

KSL The Zone

On The Road Again The Bees make their second trip to the Silver State this season and their second road trip of the campaign. This time, Salt Lake heads to Reno to take on the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Aces are coming off their first series victory of the year, having taken four of six away from home against the Albuquerque Isotopes. Meanwhile, the Bees are searching for their first series win, after being swept by Las Vegas in the opening series and splitting six games in their home opening set versus Sacramento.

Head to Head In 2025, Salt Lake won the season series over the Aces, holding a 10-8 record. The two clubs played in the first series at The Ballpark at America First Square last year, splitting the six-game set. Later in June, the two squads went 3-3 at Greater Nevada Field in Reno. The final meeting between the Bees and Aces went Salt Lake's way, taking four of six in South Jordan on August 19-24. The two teams will play 21 teams this season, with 12 of those matchups taking place in Nevada during the first half. Reno won't visit the Beehive State until July 17-19 for a three game series immediately following the All-Star Break, then will play their only six-game set in Daybreak on August 18-23.

Hey Siri, What a Week In his first series at The Ballpark at America First Square, Jose Siri had a wonderful week. The outfielder batted .467 (7-for-15) with a triple, home run, four RBI and two walks. He holds a 1.329 OPS across four games in South Jordan, while his season 1.140 OPS ranks sixth-best in the PCL. Siri's .409 batting average this season is good for fourth in the PCL







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.