Comets Withstand Round Rock Charge

Published on April 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets led from start to finish and held off a late rally from the Round Rock Express to win the series opener, 4-3, Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City (5-5) scored first as Nick Senzel lined a two-out RBI single over Express shortstop Cam Cauley in the first inning. The Comets extended their lead in the third inning on a two-run single from Noah Miller to help Oklahoma City jump ahead, 3-0. Round Rock got two runs back in the fourth inning off a blast from Jonah Bride to make the score, 3-2. The Comets later got a homer of their own from Senzel when his fifth-inning solo shot out to left field increased Oklahoma City's lead to 4-2. Round Rock rallied in the ninth inning, loading the bases with no outs. The Express (2-8) plated a run on a single from Cooper Johnson to make it a one-run game. Comets pitcher Paul Gervase then struck out the next two batters to end the game and record a save.

Of Note: -The Comets won the series opener against the Express to improve to 3-1 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and even their overall record at 5-5.

-Oklahoma City scored first for a seventh consecutive game and the eighth time in its first 10 games of the season. With the win, the Comets improved their record to 3-5 in games where they score first.

-Paul Gervase recorded the first Oklahoma City save of the season, pitching the final two innings. He allowed one run on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

-Jackson Ferris made his season and Triple-A debut, starting on the mound for Oklahoma City and tossing three scoreless innings before allowing a two-run home run in the fourth inning. He was charged with two runs and three hits over 3.1 innings with one walk and two strikeouts in a no decision. Ferris enters the season ranked as the Dodgers' No. 5 prospect by Baseball America and No. 7 by MLB Pipeline and the organization's top left-handed pitching prospect overall.

-Nick Senzel went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBI. He now has 10 RBI through his first eight games of the season.

-Noah Miller finished with a single and two RBI as he has now reached base safely in each of his first 10 games of the season.

-Finishing 2-for-4 at the plate, Ryan Ward is now hitting 8-for-23 (.348) with three doubles, one homer and six RBI to start April. Ward collected his third multi-hit outing in his last six games.

-Jake Eder made his Dodgers organization debut following an April 1 trade with the Washington Nationals. Pitching out of the bullpen, Eder earned a hold with two scoreless innings allowing two hits.

-After the Comets were held to a season-low three hits in a Sunday loss at Las Vegas, four Comets players finished with multi-hit games Tuesday as OKC outhit the Express, 9-7.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Express with an 11:05 a.m. field trip day game Wednesday morning at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 7, 2026

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