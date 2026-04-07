OKC Comets Game Notes - April 7, 2026

Published on April 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Round Rock Express (2-7) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (4-5)

Game #10 of 150/First Half #10 of 75/Home #4 of 75

Pitching Probables: RR-LHP Austin Gomber (0-1, 9.53) vs. OKC-LHP Jackson Ferris (NR, -.--)

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets return home to open a six-game home series against the Round Rock Express at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets will look to avoid a third consecutive loss after dropping the last two games of their road series in Las Vegas...After winning three of the first four games of the season, the Comets have now lost four of the last five games...Tonight is a $2 Tuesday featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products.

Last Game: Searching for a series split, the OKC Comets came up short in a 9-3 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Ballpark. Oklahoma City got started early as Nick Senzel hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Ryan Fitzgerald in the first inning. Las Vegas scored a pair of runs in the second inning, evening the score on a solo shot from Colby Thomas and taking a 2-1 lead with a Joey Meneses RBI double. The Comets tied the score, 2-2, in the third inning as Zach Ehrhard scored from third on an errant pickoff attempt from Aviators catcher Brian Serven. Las Vegas took the lead back in the bottom half of the inning on a RBI groundout from Junior Perez and extended to a 5-2 advantage in the fourth inning with a two-run single from Drew Swift. Oklahoma City recorded its first hit since the third inning with a solo blast in the seventh inning from Austin Gauthier to bring the Comets within two runs. Las Vegas responded with a pair of homers as Henry Bolte drove in three runs in the seventh inning and Thomas drilled his second solo shot of the game in the eighth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Jackson Ferris joins the Comets to make his season and Triple-A debut tonight...He enters the season ranked as the Dodgers' No. 5 prospect by Baseball America and No. 7 by MLB Pipeline, and the organization's top left-handed pitching prospect overall...Ferris made two February starts with the Los Angeles Dodgers in Spring Training, tossing a combined 2.2 scoreless innings. He was scratched from a scheduled March start due to an adductor issue and was assigned to Minor League Camp March 10...He spent the 2025 season with Double-A Tulsa, going 10-7 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and .246 BAA in 26 games (24 starts). He ranked among the top three Dodgers organization leaders in wins (1st), starts (2nd), IP (2nd, 126.0), ERA (3rd), strikeouts (3rd, 135) and BAA (T-3rd)...He also finished among Texas League leaders in wins (2nd), K (3rd), BAA (T-5th), ERA (6th), IP (6th), starts (T-7th) and WHIP (10th)...He was traded to the Dodgers from the Chicago Cubs with OF Zyhir Hope in exchange for IF Michael Busch and RHP Yency Almonte Jan. 11, 2024...Ferris was originally drafted by the Cubs in the second round (47th overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft out of IMG Academy.

Against the Express: 2026: 0-0 2025: 12-6 All-time: 203-157 At OKC: 94-78

The Comets and Express meet for their first of four series this season and first of three series against one another during the first half...Round Rock finished 2025 with a 77-73 record and tied for the PCL lead with a 4.96 ERA with Sacramento...The Comets won the 2025 series between the teams, including winning five of the final six meetings June 17-22 in OKC, with three of the wins coming by one run...Alex Freeland paced the Comets with 25 hits and 17 RBI against the Express last season and the Comets hit 38 homers in the season series, led by five each from Michael Chavis, James Outman and Esteury Ruiz...Over the last five head-to-head series, the Comets' series record is 3-0-2. OKC has not dropped a series to Round Rock since a three-game set July 19-21, 2024 and has not lost a six-game series since Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 2022.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III was named PCL Player of the Week for March 30-April 5 Monday. During a six-game series in Las Vegas, Tibbs batted .400 (10-for-25) five home runs, five RBI, four walks and nine runs scored. He recorded his first career three-homer game Saturday as part of a four-hit effort and tallied the 14th three-homer game in Oklahoma City's Bricktown era and the first such performance in Minor League Baseball in 2026...He was the lone player in the league to hit safely in each of the first eight games of the season before he was held 0-for-3 in Sunday's series finale to snap his hitting streak. However, he has reached base safely in each of his first nine games this season...Tibbs paces the PCL with 18 hits, 12 extra-base hits, a 1.184 SLG, 1.719 OPS, 45 total bases and 15 runs scored. His seven homers are tied for the league lead with Tacoma's Patrick Wisdom and he ranks second with 13 RBI and a .474 AVG.

Ebb and Flow: The Comets have lost four of the last five games and sit at 4-5 to start the 2026 season. Outside of losing the season-opening game to start both the 2026 and 2025 seasons, this is the latest into a season schedule that an Oklahoma City team has possessed a losing record since Aug. 15, 2024 when the team was 58-59. Tonight the Comets will try to avoid falling two games below .500 since Aug. 11, 2024 (56-58)...OKC's 4-2 series loss in Las Vegas matched the team's road series loss total from 2025 as they lost just one road series last season Sept. 2-7 in Sugar Land. OKC now has just two road series losses in the last 18 road series going back to the 2024 season.

Offensive Remarks: Oklahoma City finished with a season-low three hits in Sunday's loss. Austin Gauthier collected two of those hits and Zach Ehrhard added a double as the Comets were held to one hit over the game's final six innings...Oklahoma City scored first in all six games of its road series in Las Vegas, collecting runs in the first inning in four of those games. The Comets have opened the season scoring the first run in seven of their nine contests. However, Oklahoma City holds a 2-5 record in those games...The Comets' offense scored a combined 17 runs through the first three innings of the last five games (15 innings), however the Comets were then limited to five total runs over the fourth through ninth innings of those games (30 innings)...Overall, the Comets rank second in the PCL in AVG (.288), runs (62), hits (90) and home runs (13) behind Las Vegas to start the season. But over the last four games, OKC has batted just .202 (26-for-129) with 17 runs, including a .154 (4-for-26) clip with runners in scoring position.

Dinger Details: Austin Gauthier hit his first homer of the season in the seventh inning Sunday after going deep four times in his 118 games with the Comets last season. His homer gave Oklahoma City a total of nine home runs during the six-game series in Las Vegas, coming from five different players. OKC hit four homers in Saturday's game, fueled by James Tibbs III's three-homer night...The Comets have hit 13 homers through their first nine games of the season - second-most in the league...On the other hand, the Comets allowed three home runs Sunday and the Aviators hit 12 home runs in the six games against Oklahoma City, with at least one per game. The 14 home runs allowed by OKC so far this season are most in the PCL...Reliever Ronan Kopp allowed his third home run of the season Sunday after giving up just one homer in 57.2 IP between OKC and Double-A Tulsa last season.

Mound Maladies: The Comets allowed nine runs Sunday and allowed eight or more runs in four of the six games against the Aviators for a total of 43 runs allowed in the series. The Aviators recorded 12 hits Sunday - including seven for extra bases - reaching double-digit hits for the fourth time in the six-game series against OKC...Including Sunday, the Comets have allowed at least one inning of three-plus runs in seven of the first nine games...The OKC bullpen allowed 33 runs (27 ER), 33 hits and six home runs along with 27 walks across 27.2 innings in Las Vegas...The 55 walks issued by the OKC pitching staff through nine games are the most in the PCL. Last season, the Comets issued a Minors-leading 782 walks - the most in a single season by an OKC team during the Bricktown era.

Thievery: Austin Gauthier and Michael Siani both stole a base in the second inning Sunday, marking the first time this season OKC recorded multiple stolen bases in a game. The Comets entered the game with only three stolen bases through the first eight games of 2026, following last year's team recording-setting effort of 195 steals...Through nine games, the Comets have allowed a league-leading 16 stolen bases. Last season the Comets allowed 228 steals - most in the league by 34.

Around the Horn: Noah Miller has reached base safely in each of the first nine games of the season - one of just four players in the PCL to do so, along with teammate James Tibbs III...Ryan Fitzgerald's 15 total hits this season are second-most in the PCL, while his 12 RBI rank third.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 7, 2026

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