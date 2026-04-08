Mosser Masterful, Hoppe Immaculate in Rainiers' 1-0 Victory

Published on April 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Gabriel Mosser led the way in a pitcher's duel on Tuesday in Texas, as the Tacoma Rainiers (5-5) outlasted the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (6-4) in a 1-0 victory to open the series. Mosser threw 7.0 shutout innings, followed by a scoreless frame from Blas Castaño and an immaculate inning from Alex Hoppe to finish the win. Tacoma's pitchers combined to retire the final 10 hitters of the game in the shutout victory, the Rainiers' first shutout of the season.

There were just four combined hits through the first four innings of Tuesday's game. Tacoma got a two-out single from Colt Emerson in the first inning and a two-out single from Brock Rodden in the second. Meanwhile, Sugar Land got a one-out single from CJ Alexander in the second inning and a one-out double from Shay Whitcomb in the fourth inning, the first runner to reach scoring position.

The Space Cowboys' starting pitcher Jason Alexander cruised, retiring 10 consecutive hitters after the Rodden single in the second inning. Carson Taylor broke that streak with a leadoff single in the top of the sixth inning, the first time Tacoma got the leadoff man aboard. Alexander worked around it by inducing a double play from Rhylan Thomas on the ensuing pitch.

Mosser was masterful in his own right, as he allowed just three baserunners in the game. He retired 11 of the final 12 hitters he faced, giving up a two-out single in the sixth inning.

In the top of the seventh inning, Emerson led off the frame with a walk, the first free pass issued by either side. With Brennen Davis at the plate and one out, Emerson stole second base, the first time a Rainier reached scoring position. Alexander stranded Emerson at second base by getting Victor Labrada to fly out for the final out of the inning.

Blas Castaño relieved Mosser in the top of the eighth inning, working a clean inning with a strikeout on just eight pitches.

In the bottom of the eighth Sam Carlson did the same for Sugar Land and sat down the side in order.

The Rainiers cashed in on their best scoring chance of the night in the top of the ninth inning. Ryan Bliss smoked a triple off the wall in center field with one out. With the infield drawn in, Emerson poked a single to right field to score Bliss and give Tacoma a 1-0 lead. Emerson stole second base as Patrick Wisdom drew a walk to put runners on first and second base, but both were stranded as Jayden Murray got the next two hitters out to escape the inning.

Alex Hoppe took over for Tacoma in the bottom of the ninth, working an immaculate inning as he struck out Jack Winkler, Taylor Trammell and Whitcomb on nine pitches to finish the game and secure Tacoma's first shutout victory of the season.

The series continues on Wednesday, as Jhonathan Díaz takes the mound for Tacoma against Sugar Land's Colton Gordon. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 PM (PT).

POSTGAME NOTES:

Gabe Mosser threw 7.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out six without a walk...Mosser is the 11th Rainier since 2005 to log at least 7.0 shutout innings with no walks and six strikeouts, most recently accomplished by Jhonathan Díaz on September 17, 2025 against Oklahoma City...Mosser is the first Rainier to do so on the road since Sean Nolin on August 27, 2019 at Fresno

The Rainiers are the third PCL team to record a shutout in 2026...the Rainiers threw six shutouts in 2025, the fifth-most in the PCL...it's the earliest in the season Tacoma has thrown a shutout since blanking Oklahoma City in a 1-0 win in 11 innings on Opening Day 2024 (March 29, 2024), which also represents Tacoma's most recent 1-0 victory

Alex Hoppe logged the second immaculate inning of the season in the PCL (other: Sugar Land's Miguel Ullola - 2nd inning, April 5, 2026)...it's the 14th immaculate inning by a Rainiers' pitcher since 2005 and the first since Trevor Kelley on June 28, 2024 at Sugar Land...Hoppe is the first Rainier to record a save while throwing an immaculate inning since at least 2005

Tuesday's time of game was one hour and 54 minutes, the quickest nine-inning game for the Rainiers since a one hour and 52 minute game on April 12, 2007 at Fresno...it's the first sub-two-hour game since a 2-0 loss on May 19, 2015 against Las Vegas that lasted one hour and 59 minutes







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 7, 2026

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