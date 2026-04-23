April 21 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes Rescheduled as a Doubleheader on Saturday, April 25

Published on April 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - As a result of the postponement of Tuesday's game, a doubleheader is now scheduled for Saturday, April 25 playing two 7-inning games with the first game starting at 4:30pm and following shortly after the conclusion of the first. Gates will open at 4pm to all fans including season ticket members. Parking lot opens at 3pm.

All existing April 25 ticket holders will have access to both games. If you have an existing Family Fun Pack ticket for this Saturday, you will also have access to both games and can redeem your items up until the 3rd inning of the second game.

Saturday's Love, Sacramento Night theme is still planned for the second game of the doubleheader. The River Cats will wear Love, Sacramento jerseys during the second game and fans can bid on these items during the in-game silent auction presented by Sky River Casino. Bidding will begin at the conclusion of the first game. Postgame fireworks presented by Sutter Health will begin shortly after the end of the second game.

If you had a ticket for Tuesday, April 21, you may exchange those tickets for any 2026 regular season River Cats game including Saturday's doubleheader. To exchange your ticket, contact the sales office by emailing tickets@rivercats.com or visit the Sutter Health Park Box Office.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 23, 2026

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