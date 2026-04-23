Isotopes Blank River Cats, 6-0

Published on April 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sacramento, CA - Zac Veen launched a three-run homer in the second inning while pitchers Parker Mushinski (3.0 IP), Keegan Thompson (4.0 IP) and Sammy Peralta (2.0 IP) combined to shutout the River Cats in a 6-0 triumph Wednesday night at Sutter Health Park.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes are 10-3 in their last 13 games and have won 12 of their last 17 contests since starting 1-4.

-Albuquerque is four games over .500 (13-9) for the first time since April 18, 2023 (10-6). Additionally, the club has not won 13 of its first 22 games since 2019.

-The Isotopes shutout the River Cats for the eighth time in club history (last: August 31, 2023, at Sacramento, 2-0) and the seventh time in Sacramento. The six-run margin of victory is the second-largest in a shutout win against the River Cats (largest: August 21, 2019, at Sacramento, 9-0).

-Albuquerque has pitched two shutouts on the year (other: April 11 at El Paso, 4-0) after completing the feat just three times in the last two seasons combined.

-The Isotopes claimed a series-opening victory in Sacramento for the first time since August 29, 2023, 5-0).

-Albuquerque swiped two bags on the night and have stolen 13 in its last four games with just one caught stealing. The club's 39 swipes for the season are the fourth-most in Triple-A.

-The Isotopes were not charged with an error for the sixth time in their last seven games. The club has 13 for the year, the sixth-fewest in Triple-A.

-Zac Veen went 1-for-2 with his first homer of the year, three RBI, two walks and a stolen base. Has recorded an RBI (seven total) and hit in four-straight games while swiping a bag in three-straight. Reached base three times for the first time in 2026.

-Cole Carrigg recorded a single to extend his on-base streak to 14 games. During the stretch he is slashing .306/.368/.468 with three doubles, two triples, one homer, eight stolen bases and 13 RBI.

-Charlie Condon went 1-for-2 with a double, RBI, walk and stolen base. Two of his three steals on the year have come in his last three games. Has a walk in 11 of 16 games played.

-Vimael Machin went 1-for-3 with an RBI and walk to extend his hit streak to eight games. During the stretch he is slashing .455/.526/.758 with four doubles, two homers and 12 RBI.

On Deck: The Isotopes and River Cats meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 7:45 pm MT at Sutter Health Park. Albuquerque has not announced a starter while Sacramento is slated to start Carson Seymour.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 23, 2026

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