Bats Cold in 2-1 10-Inning Loss

Published on May 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







In a low-scoring 10-inning battle, the Oklahoma City Comets came up short in a 2-1 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes on Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque (24-16) scored a quick run in the first inning on a single from Sterlin Thompson. The Comets (20-19) tied the game in the fifth inning on a run-scoring triple off the bat of Noah Miller. The Isotopes had the potential go-ahead run thrown out at the plate in the seventh inning, left the go-ahead run at third base in the eighth inning and had the winning run thrown out between third base and home plate in the ninth inning. Oklahoma City loaded the bases in the 10th inning on a pair of walks with one out but couldn't score. In the bottom of the inning, Thompson ripped a game-winning single to right field to end the contest.

Of Note: -The Comets fell to 0-3 in extra innings this season, with extra-inning losses in two of the last three games overall...OKC also dropped to 1-3 in games tied after eight innings this season and 5-14 in games tied after eight innings between the last two seasons.

-After scoring at least six runs in eight straight games for a total of 64 runs, the Comets were limited to one run Tuesday, tying their season low.

-The Comets lost for the first time this season when allowing two or fewer runs...The pitching staff struck out 11 batters, marking its ninth double-digit strikeout game in the last 13 outings.

-Ryan Fitzgerald singled on the game's first pitch as part of a 1-for-4 day and extended his hitting streak to a season-best seven games. Fitzgerald is 10-for-32 (.313) with two doubles, two homers and 10 RBI during the stretch.

-Kiké Hernández continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and went 0-for-3 while playing in six innings at third base. Hernández is now 2-for-12 with a double in four games with the Comets.

-Brusdar Graterol also continued his Major League Rehab Assignment with the Comets and made his fourth appearance. Graterol tossed a scoreless fifth inning with one walk and two strikeouts...During his four appearances with Oklahoma City, Graterol has allowed three runs across 3.1 innings (4 H, 3 BB, 3 K).

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to bounce back against Albuquerque Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. CT. at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 13, 2026

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