Round Rock Express and RS3 Strategic Hospitality Hosting Job Fair on Saturday, March 7

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Have you dreamed of working in professional baseball? Round Rock Express and RS3 Strategic Hospitality are excited to host a job fair on Saturday, March 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the United Heritage Center at Dell Diamond. The organizations are seeking gameday and event staff for the upcoming 2026 season.

Hiring managers will be on site searching for qualified, reliable and hardworking candidates to support Express games, additional sporting events and various non-sporting events in a wide range of roles. Candidates must be at least 16 years of age to apply, able to pass a background check and available to work all Express home games at Dell Diamond throughout the 2026 season. Round Rock Express is looking to fill the following positions:

50/50 Raffle Sellers

Gameday Entertainment Staff

Grounds Crew

Guest Services

Kids' Playground Attendants

Parking Lot Attendants

Patron Screening

Retail Assistants

Ticket Takers

Ushers

RS3 Strategic Hospitality, the official food and beverage provider for Round Rock Express and Dell Diamond, is hiring for the following positions:

Cashiers

Cooks

Food Expediters

The 2026 Round Rock Express schedule can be found at RRExpress.com.

The home opener at Dell Diamond is slated for Tuesday, March 31 against the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







