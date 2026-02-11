Round Rock Express Fan Fest Is Back at Dell Diamond on Saturday, March 21

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock Express Fan Fest, presented by Intel, is set to return to Dell Diamond on Saturday, March 21! Fans of all ages are invited to the ballpark from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. to help celebrate the start of the 26th season of Express baseball. The free event is open to the public and includes family-friendly fun for all.

As the 2026 season approaches, we are excited to get back into the baseball spirit and welcome the community to a day of free entertainment at Fan Fest.

Attendees can step on the field to play catch, snap a photo with Spike, take some swings in the state-of-the-art Home Run Dugout, test out their skills on an inflatable bull and experience many more activities throughout Dell Diamond.

The newly renovated Railyard Team Store will also be open for fans looking to get their hands on the latest Express merchandise. Attendees can scope out the best available seat locations for their season memberships with full season and fireworks plans available. RS3 Strategic Hospitality will also be debuting new menu items at storefronts around Dell Diamond.

The Express are also proud to host a donation drive in partnership with the Round Rock Area Serving Center during Fan Fest. Those who can donate are asked to bring donations of non-perishable food items. Items can be dropped off at the Home Plate Gate. For over 35 years, the Round Rock Area Serving Center has been a resource in our community and has helped reach families and individuals in crisis and served their needs with assistance, care and support.

A full rundown of activities available during the 2026 Express Fan Fest is below. All events take place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Parking for Fan Fest will be free.

Beer Sampling (11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. or until supplies last): Fans ages 21+ are invited to enjoy complimentary Budweiser samples and giveaways, courtesy of Brown Distributing, at the Budweiser Beer Garden.

Caricature Artist: Make sure to get sketched by the talented artist roaming the concourse.

Catch on the Field (10:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.): Bring your glove, a baseball and your best friend because Fan Fest attendees will get the opportunity to play catch on the fresh cut outfield grass at Dell Diamond.

Character Meet and Greet: Kids of all ages can get photos with Moana and Spider-Man (various timeslots) inside the Cody Pools Lounge in Suites 4 and 5.

Donation Drive: Fans are encouraged to bring donations of non-perishable food items for the Round Rock Area Serving Center. Bins will be located at Home Plate Gate.

Face Painters and Balloon Twisters: Get your face painted or take home your very own balloon creation along the first base concourse.

Home Run Dugout (10:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.): Fans are invited to take some swings (with a signed waiver) at their favorite big league ballpark inside Home Run Dugout along the concourse in right field.

Inflatables: Test your skills on an inflatable bull on the first base concourse or head out to the Fun Zone in right field to try out the Express bounce house and pitching inflatable.

Kids Club Sign-Up: Join our free 2026 Express Kids Club. Head over to Section 119 located by Home Plate Gate to get signed up.

Petting Zoo: The area near the H-E-B Right Field Gate will transform into a petting zoo filled with a variety of Spike's favorite four-legged friends, thanks to MLB Petting Zoo.

Photos with Spike (10:00 - 10:40 a.m., 11:00 - 11:40 a.m., 12:00 - 12:40 p.m., 1:00 - 1:40 p.m.):Join Spike on the field for a photo!

Railyard Team Store:The Railyard Team Store will be open for fans to load up on new Express gear for the upcoming 2026 season.

Season Memberships:Test drive your seats for the upcoming season. Available season membership seats will be tagged with flags in the seating bowl.

Train Rides: Fans can hop aboard the E-Train with free train rides along the outer concourse starting near Section 113.

The home opener at Dell Diamond is slated for Tuesday, March 31 against the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







