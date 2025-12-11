Texas Rangers Winter Rally Returns to Dell Diamond on January 22

Published on December 11, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Texas Rangers Winter Rally is returning to Dell Diamond on Thursday, January 22, presented by Cody Pools. Players and coaches for the event will be announced at a later date.

Tickets can be purchased and cost $21. Each ticket includes access to the cocktail-style reception including appetizers, water and tea. The scheduled list of Rangers Winter Rally participants is subject to change and any revisions will be announced.

Express fans are invited to the meet and greet from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in the United Heritage Center. Following a short program from 5:30-6:00, there will be an autograph session for all ticketed attendees. Please note, fans will have a one autograph limit and representatives of the Rangers are subject to change. No customizations/personalized autographs and/or posed photographs are permitted with Rangers players. Parking is free for this event.

The Express will open the 2026 home schedule at Dell Diamond on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:05 p.m. against the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves affiliate). To view Round Rock's full 2026 schedule, click HERE. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from December 11, 2025

Texas Rangers Winter Rally Returns to Dell Diamond on January 22 - Round Rock Express

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.