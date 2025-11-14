Round Rock Express Release 2026 Home Game Times and Flex Plans

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express have revealed the team's home game times for the upcoming 2026 season. The Express will start the season on the road against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate) on Friday, March 27. The first home game at Dell Diamond in 2026 is slated for 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31 as the E-Train host the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves affiliate).

Along with the release of game times for next season comes the return of 2026 Flex Plans. Flex Plans include 10 vouchers for $200 plus applicable taxes and fees. Fans will have the flexibility to use multiple vouchers for one game or one voucher for multiple games.

To view Round Rock's full 2026 schedule, click HERE. This year's special Independence Day Celebration will take place on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4 against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. for both games.

